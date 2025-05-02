ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Highlights for 8/11/22
Originally posted on August 12, 2022 @ 5:24 pm
- Season three winner Christine Ha is back in the kitchen.
- Everyone is in tears seeing her return, myself included. She is such an accomplished, amazing woman.
- This week’s mystery box includes staple Vietnamese ingredients. They must use all the ingredients to make a Vietnamese dish with help from a limited pantry.
- I have never heard of half these dishes, nor have I ever cooked Vietnamese food, much less eaten it! I am really learning a lot tonight.
- Poor Brandi burned her pork belly and has no time to start over, so now she has to make do with what is left.
- There is a lot of pressure in the kitchen tonight–no pun intended.
- It is always so nerve wracking to see the judges walk around and taste each dish.
Top 3:
- Michael–Vietnamese beef stew
- Christian–Vegetable beef pho
- Dara–Rice porridge
Michael wins immunity!
Bottom 3:
- Bri–Pan seared salmon
- Brandi–Vietnamese pork belly
- Emily– Lemongrass pork salad
Bri is eliminated.
- More next week, stay tuned!
