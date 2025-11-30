Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Recap for 11/30/2025

It is semi-finals week on Food Network’s Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking. The final four teams will have to impress judges Jozef Youssef and Carla Hall, as well as hosts James and Oliver Phelps.

Warwick Davis is also in the house as a guest judge! The theme is Fantastic Beasts and have a smoky or fiery tasting element and also come to life.

Jenny and Alex have Dobby and decide to do the scene where he becomes free along with the floating dessert. He will be made of cake, fondant, chocolate and rice cereal treats. The tasting element will have a mole chocolate coffee cake. They even have him crying!

Jujhar and Katie have Buckbeak using modeling chocolate and cake. Other flavors include pumpkin, scotch and bacon, much to the chagrin of Warwick, who does not drink or eat bacon. They even make feathers to make it look more realistic.

Zoe and Jordan have the Thestral. They will use marshmallows and chocolate pink peppercorn flavorings. They make edible fabric for it, which is different.

Jenny and Alex get their advantage, which is that they can use the Nebulous fogging spell at any time for ten minutes.

Molly and Priya have Cornish pixies with smoked chili chocolate with extra spice and smoked vanilla bean marshmallow.

NEBULUS!!! All the teams minus Jenny and Alex are fogged up!

Before long, time is up and the judges must taste and review each bake. They give the pros and cons of each before declaring Zoe and Jordan the winners. Alex and Jenny are also in the finals, along with Molly and Priya.

Sadly, Jujhar and Katie are going home.

Finale next week, stay tuned.