Happy’s Place Recap for 11/6/2026

Happy’s Place on NBC opens with Gabby working on making and pouring three drinks at the same time with spinning glasses….causing her to be teased.

She is upset her mom is redoing the house, so she sets out crystals and begins saging….enter Jane Lynch as Gabby’s mommy Valerie!

Gabby and Valerie debate about wallpaper and things to add to the house….the former wants serene and the latter wants more ‘loud’ designs.

Valerie goes furniture shopping and says Gabby will get used to whatever she picks.

Needless to say, Gabby isn’t happy, so Bobbie tells her to talk to Valerie and take her special little rocks with her.

Steve talks about his OCD and how his therapist wants him to work on not caring what people think. This leads him to being rude to Isabella when she asks for the electric bills and Takoda explaining how he lets things go.

Steve then compares Takoda’s thinking to the bowl of porridge that Goldilocks would take.

Gabby takes refuge at Bobbie and Isabella’s since Valerie is driving her crazy.

The next morning, Bobbie and Isabella are tired from Gabby’s snoring, and agree they need to talk to Valerie

Meanwhile, Steve is still rude to Gabby and lets go of the sass she returns to him. Emmett talks to him about it and tells him how he shuts out the noise surrounding him.

Valerie and Gabby argue when Valerie embarrasses Gabby about her ‘fanny ointment.’ Bobbie tries to talk to Valerie, who continues to act snarky about everything from Gabby to Bobbie’s office.

Valerie thinks she and Bobbie treat Gabby the same to prevent her from going ‘full Gabby.’ She thinks this is a great way to bond and hugs Bobbie, who complains to Emmett and Takoda the first chance she gets.

Determined to prove Valerie wrong, Bobbie lets Gabby do her spinning glass trick….which is awesome! Gabby goes to sage her house thanks to her newfound confidence….even though she still has work to do.

Isabella and Steve argue over his little trick to get over what people think about him, leading to them coming to an understanding and him finally sending the email.

Gabby and Valerie crash at Bobbie and Isabella’s since the saging started a fire.

Valerie insults Bobbie because her talk with Gabby led to the saging, leading to Gabby finally telling Valerie off and standing up for herself.

Valerie agrees to let Gabby decorate the garage.

The episode ends with Gabby showing Bobbie and Isabella watching the video of the firemen coming in and out….and her making them all drinks.

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