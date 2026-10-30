Happy’s Place Recap for 10/30/2026

Happy’s Place on NBC opens with Isabella setting up an ofrenda, which is created by family members of those who have died and is intended to welcome the deceased to the altar setting.

She wants to know if Bobbie watched Coco like she asked and explains its meaning.

Bobbie is confused by it but agrees to have one at the tavern…. albeit reluctantly.

Steve is a fan of the ofrenda, while Isabella says her mother will rearrange the photos from most loved to least loved.

Bobbie comes in to say she loved Coco when Martiza comes in. After hugging, Bobbie snarks that she is happy she can be friends with her daddy’s mistress.

Maritza rearranges the pictures as predicted and gets into it with Bobbie when she wants to add Happy’s picture.

Gabby says no pranks or elaborate Halloween celebrations due to the ofrenda, but Emmett doesn’t believe her.

There are tater tots on the ofrenda for Happy. Maritza comes with more stuff, including Happy’s favorite cologne. This makes for some more awkward moments and Bobbie feeling sad since she didn’t know about it…..and wonders if he shared more stuff with Martiza.

Steve tries to talk to Bobbie about it but only serves to make her more frustrated.

Emmett is still suspicious of Gabby playing pranks and tries to get Takoda to confess to it. Gabby claims she really just wants glasses and there are no pranks, but Takoda tells her that her reputation for lies and tricks makes everyone think otherwise.

Emmett finally brings the glasses and is still suspicious of Gabby, even cancelling the food specials since he thinks she messed with it. However, she is just making him think she is planning pranks to drive him (and Takoda) crazy.

Isabella tries to figure out the meaning behind the cologne, which causes her and Bobbie to fight over whose mom Happy loved more. They go to Maritza to ask about it, and she denies knowing if Happy even loved her at all. She says that she loves Isabella and that they should say it more often to avoid stiff like this.

Emmett and Gabby continue their battle, which leads to him cutting off his finger….as a prank to finally scare Gabby. She loves this turn of events, while Takoda faints at the sight of the fake blood.

Isabella talks to Happy and how she felt like a burden until she realized the cologne meant he may have loved her. She also wants him to give Bobbie a sign that he loves her, while Steve wants to build and ofrenda for his dad….who isn’t dead.

Emmett and Gabby still discuss the prank war while Takoda says pranks are best when they come from someone unexpected….oh, and can they take out the garbage?

Bobbie has her own talk with Happy and says she loved how he showed he loved her, but the cologne is the only thing Isabella has to show he loved her. This motivates her to show Isabella she loves her, which leads to the sister having a heart-to-heart as they get closure and the episode ends.

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