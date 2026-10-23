Happy’s Place Recap for 10/23/2026

Isabella is super involved in her work and ends up blowing everyone off, especially Bobbie.

Gabby keeps trying to tell Takoda and Steve stuff, but they keep interrupting her, saying they already know.

Things with Bobbie and Emmett are still awkward. Steve tries to talk to Emmett and help, but only serves in upsetting him.

Bobbie plans on surprising Isabella with a new office space with Takoda’s help. They have a whole plan to record it and guess at what Isabella’s reaction is going to be.

Bobbie is super excited, but Isabella thinks Bobbie is trying to get rid of her. Takoda is like ‘we didn’t rehearse this?’ and leaves.

The sisters argue about this new office space, with Isabella thinking that she is being banished, while Bobbie tells her she is still loved and part of the team. Isabella finally comes around and they get their special picture taken by Takoda.

Gabby makes a ‘virgin Gabby Hansen’ (and it was a long time since she is said that!) for Bobbie and Isabella to taste and add to their mocktail menu. It is gross and Gabby goes ballistic and says this is her thirties all over again.

Steve and Isabella go over her finances while Bobbie and Emmett have an awkward moment.

Takoda talks to Emmett about it, saying Bobbie wants to give him space. Emmett, for his part wants more details as to what Bobbie wants, but Takoda says he has to work sometimes. He does leave Emmett with these words of wisdom….if two people keep holding the door for one another, no one will ever go through…..courtesy of his grandfather the doorman.

Bobbie acts way too happy to see Steve, who has been working on the speakeasy’s budget. He says he will be working upstairs with Isabella tomorrow.

Gabby is also going upstairs to work on more mocktail ideas.

Bobbie is jealous that everyone is working with Isabella upstairs, leading to yet another awkward moment with Emmett.

Bobbie is left alone to set up and knocks down a keg, some chairs and falls on her butt trying to open said keg….making a huge mess in the process.

Gabby makes more mocktails and says she better not have been squeezing her melons for nothing. The drink ends up being a hit! A Gabby Hansen created without alcohol.

Bobbie is a mess after setting up the bar by herself and leaves upset since no one seems to care. Emmett finally goes to talk to her and clear the air. She admits she was feeling left out and lonely. He tells her she could have just gone into the office and she admits she told Isabella the same thing, complete with a foot stomp.

Emmett says they love her and this whole speakeasy setup is just temporary.

Bobbie and Emmett are friends again! Yay! Takoda has to clean up the bar! Boo!

More next week, stay tuned!

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