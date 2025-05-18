Ginny and Georgia Sneak Peek

SEASON 3 SYNOPSIS:

Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding – ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?

The second season of Ginny & Georgia premiered on Jan 5, 2023 garnering 56M views by its fifth week and spent nearly two months in the Global Top 10, reaching 88 countries. The series was previously picked up for seasons three and four.

RELEASE DATE: June 5, 2025

FORMAT: Drama; 10 Episodes x 1 Hour

CREATOR, WRITER, & EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Sarah Lampert

SHOWRUNNER, WRITER, & EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Sarah Glinski

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jeff Tahler; Jenny Daly (Critical Content); Holly Hines; Daniel March (Dynamic Television); Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron and Armand Leo (Blue Ice Pictures)

CO-EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Elena Blekhter, Ali Kinney

CAST: Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Katie Douglas, Chelsea Clark, Nathan Mitchell