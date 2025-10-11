Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for Diet Crap

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage opens with Audrey and Mandy debating over baby proofing the house. Mandy says that Connor stuck his finger in an outlet, which explains the way he is. He walks in and says it gave him his electric personality.

Jim and Georgie come home with a Meat Lovers pizza and the ladies want to know what the occasion is for a fancy pizza. Jim says Georgie got them business from the local high school. They talk about money, which leads to discussion about Mandy’s credit card debt.

Later on, Georgie and Mandy talk about how he is making money and how she feels she should be contributing more since she went to college.

At the diner, she talks to a man who sips tea and asks for more water and lemon since they don’t charge for it. She asks him if he wants pie and after she reads the options, he turns it down.

On the way home, she hears an ad about maximizing her potential and making more money, getting her excited.

The job is selling vitamins, shakes and other diet products. It allows her to make her own schedule, keep her diner job and be home with CeeCee. Georgie is happy, until he finds out it will cost him his entire commission. He finally agrees to let her do it and they have sex.

Mandy goes door to door to try and sell the products but doesn’t sell anything and causes a fight between two neighbors. She comes home angry and won’t listen to Georgie or Jim as they try to tell her sales is hard work.

She is upset because she spent $1200 on this, which annoys Audrey. However, everyone agrees to support her when she decides to set up a table in front of a grocery store.

Later on, Jim wonders if they should buy some of Mandy’s stuff, but Audrey reminds him of the Girl Scout Cookie debacle from Mandy’s childhood. Jim says she sold a bunch and Audrey reminds him he was the one who brought them.

Audrey doesn’t want to coddle her, but Jim reminds her that they do that to Connor. He wants Connor to do more work around the house and Audrey agrees. Jim goes to tell Connor he has to do his own laundry and hopes he won’t pin them against each other. Audrey says if he does, he will have dirty clothes.

Mandy is struggling selling her stuff at the store when Georgie shows up. He thinks she has to connect with customers and talks to a football fan. This gets her a sale, but she is annoyed it is from Georgie and not on her own.

Jim watches Connor do his laundry and asks if he needs help. Connor says he knows how to do it, but no one ever asked him to do any chores. Jim tells him to do more chores and he agrees.

Audrey is playing with CeeCee when Mandy and Georgie come home fighting. She is mad he helped her out and she didn’t do it on her own. Audrey wants to know what is going on and they try to explain, but continue to fight.

Georgie goes to the bookstore and he runs into Ms. Hutchins, the high school librarian. He wants books on relationships, and they catch up a bit as she suggest he reads Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus. She is the same as she always one and bitterly talks about how she doesn’t have love.

Audrey notices that the chores are done and Jim says it was all Connor. She is surprised and sad that Connor doesn’t need her anymore.

Mandy takes CeeCee to the doctor and talks to the other moms waiting. They all vent about men and she brings up her sales job. They all support her and buy product.

She comes home excited and sees Georgie reading the book. He tries to explain what is in the book, but it just makes Mandy mad.

Mandy goes back to the woman who got into the fight with her neighbor and explains about her husband making her feel bad. This leads to her making a sale as the episode comes to a close.