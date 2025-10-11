Celebrity Spotlight: Amy Jo Johnson 

You saw her fight bad guys as Kimberly Hart on Mighty. Morphin Power Rangers. You saw her grow up on Felicity, where she played the role of Julie. You saw her become badass as Jules on Flashpoint. Her name is Amy Jo Johnson and she has been a part of many of our lives in our growing up years.

Now the Perfect Body alum is working behind the scenes. She is the director and brains behind the new drama Tammy’s Always Dying. The movie, which stars Desperate Housewives alum Felicity Huffman, is about a woman who is dying from cancer and her relationship with her daughter.

TVGrapevine recently sat down with Amy Jo in an exclusive interview. Below are some of the highlights from our chat.

1. Amy Jo said that she loved being on the other side of things when it comes to making movies. While she does enjoy acting, she admits she prefers being behind the scenes and being able to have more opportunities to be creative. She is very proud of how the movie came out and is excited to see the fan reaction.

2. She says everyone who worked on the movie was amazing. She spoke very highly of both the cast and crew and is very proud of all the work they did.

Amy Jo also revealed that she was able to relate to the movie and characters on different levels. Some of the stuff portrayed in the movie are things she had to deal with in real life, so it made it that much more personal when it came to working with everyone and directing the movie in general. (Out of respect for Amy Jo, I will not say what she found relatable.)

3. Now that this movie is playing, Amy Jo is hard at work on several other projects as a writer, director and actress.

One of them is called A Germaphobe and a Hypochondriac Walk Into A Bar, which is a father/son dramedy. She is also hoping to work on on that will honor her late mother, whom she considered to be her best friend.

There are also several other super secret projects in the works…..so stay tuned.

4. Amy Jo also revealed which one of the characters she relates to the most. While she is best known for playing Kimberly and Julie, she admits that Jules (from Flashpoint) is the one that stands out for her. Not only was it a wonderful character to play, but it was the one that helped her gain more confidence as an actress.

However, each one holds a special place in her heart.

5. She is super-grateful for her fans that she has gained throughout the years. She enjoys seeing them at events and talking to them about roles she has played in the past and sharing favorite moments.

Her positive energy, attitude and genuine love for her fans is what makes her unforgettable and loved by many. We look forward to seeing what she does next!

Tammy’s Always Dying is out now!