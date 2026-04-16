Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for 4/16/2025

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with Fred’s commercial playing as the McCallisters and Georgie watch. It has a religious theme, which Jim, Mandy and Connor think is a bash at Mandy’s on-air blunder.

Audrey doesn’t think anyone remembers her, but Jim says the mailman had quite a few thoughts. Georgie makes his own comments on the situation.

Mandy goes to bed and Jim says to give his best to the devil.

At work, Georgie calls Fred to yell at him for insulting his wife. The two argue and Fred makes some comments about Audrey, causing Georgie to hang up while Jim and Ruben offer commentary.

Jim talks to Mandy about the whole Georgie situation and how he is losing business defending her, causing them to bicker. Mandy snarks that if he likes Georgie so much he should marry him. Jim says that Georgie never got him pregnant.

Connor wants to meet someone online, worrying Audrey. She asks Jim his opinion and he wisely stays out of it as much as possible. He finally offers to go with him to buy the instruments he wants.

Pastor Jeff talks to Mary about the whole Mary situation and how women think he isn’t supportive of them. Mary offers to do the sermon and apologize, but he keeps arguing with every point she makes. He finally offers to be the bigger person and invite Mandy to church.

Georgie and Mandy discuss him losing business. He is willing to do so to support his wife, which worries her. They continue to debate about it, which leads to them talking about her parents eventually dying and how he doesn’t want to have sex on ‘dead peoples’ bed.’

Connor and Jim go to pick up the instrument. Jim finds out Connor still gets an allowance and is unhappy about it.

Mandy visits Pastor Jeff to apologize for how she acted during the interview. He accepts her apology and she wants him to tell people to stop boycotting Georgie’s business. He invites her to church when Mary comes in, saying that people are being man to Pastor Jeff.

Mary is mad Pastor Jeff didn’t apologize and he said he didn’t want to make things about him after she apologized.

A customer wonders if McCallister Tires is in relation to Mandy. Ruben tries to cover by saying the name is from the previous owner and they are thinking of a new name when Mandy comes in and ruins everything by complaining about Pastor Jeff and saying that Georgie is her husband.

The three of them argue over how to handle things to make things right again.

Jim comes home and argues with Audrey about how to handle Connor’s allowance. He tells her no sex until things are worked out.

Mary, Mandy, Georgie and Pastor Jeff talk things out. They decide on two Sundays a month at church for Mandy, Georgie and CeeCee sitting next to Pastor Jeff’s wife, Sunday school for CeeCee, the church doing business with Georgie’s business and Pastor Jeff trying to get Mandy her job back.

Jim buys a big screen TV, causing another argument with Audrey. They add things they want to buy without telling each other, with Jim finally agreeing to return the TV when Audrey drools over Fred’s commercial.

Pastor Jeff welcomes Mandy, CeeCee and Georgie to church, promotes Georgie’s business and offers prayers for Mandy to get her job. She is not happy about this and it causes her to fight with Georgie on the way home.

Audrey and Jim agree to give Connor an allowance if he does his music every day. He doesn’t want to do it because he only makes music when he is inspired. Jim says no more allowance, so Connor says he will look for a job. Audrey won’t let Jim win.

Mandy gets a job at another station, who like her for being a loose cannon. Georgie says it is the power of prayer that helped and she says that they just answered her after looking at her demo tape. She finally thanks God for the help.

At church, Pastor Jeff talks about all the good things happening to parishioners, including Mandy getting her job back as the episode comes to a close.