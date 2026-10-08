Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for 10/8/2026

The season premiere of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with Audrey questioning Connor about eating enough, sleeping enough and having enough underwear. Jim asks how he is doing and if he is in trouble and that is all he needs to know.

Mandy and Georgie come home fighting and fill Jim and Audrey in about what is happening with Fred and Mary. All the while, Connor is asking to talk to Georgie, who says this isn’t a good time.

Ruben thinks Mary dating Fred could be a good thing because she can use his feminine wiles to get inside information. Georgie says she doesn’t have any, but does Ruben’s abuela? Ruben says she buried three husbands.

Connor calls again, saying he got busted smoking pot. Georgie agrees to go and not tell anyone. Ruben asks how he can get away with taking that much money out without telling Mandy. Georgie says he will claim a tire issue because she will stop listening once he mentions tires.

Mandy tells CeeCee they need to keep a secret from daddy, which is to visit Mary. Despite some tension, they decide to have a playdate.

Georgie picks up Connor, who complains about seatless toilets and says that he stopped running when the cops said stop. They debate the merits between the $2000 fee and jail time.

Jim and Audrey get amorous when Mandy and CeeCee come home. CeeCee spills the beans about seeing Mary, so Mandy shoos her into the other room.

Mandy says Georgie is in Lubbock, so they decide to go out to eat. Jim wants to stay home to watch a game, so the ladies decide to have a girls’ night.

Connor pleads guilty, with Georgie trying to help, only to get held in contempt until he offers free tires.

Jim tries to explain the game to CeeCee, who only wants Mary. He finally takes her over, tells them to keep quiet and goes to watch the game.

On the way home, Connor is down on himself, so Georgie tries to comfort him. He is afraid to go home, so Ruben lets him crash at his place.

Audrey makes plans for things to do with CeeCee. Jim and Mandy think she is enjoying this too much and ask her how she would feel if she were in Mary’s shoes.

Georgie comes home and says that the tire thing didn’t work out and asks about CeeCee. They all tell him their activities, leaving out Mary’s involvement.

Audrey says he could have met with Connor if he were in Lubbock the day before and wonders why he hasn’t called. Georgie tries to come up with a cover story for him.

Abuela is confused as to why Connor is on her couch and has a funny exchange about it with him and Ruben. Georgie then calls and tells Connor to say he is in Austin for his cover story.

Audrey takes CeeCee to see Mary. There is some tension, but they agree that they both need to be in her life.

Ruben talks to Abuela and tells Georgie that she is teaching Connor gin rummy. As they debate on who will pay if one of them loses, Mandy comes to bring Georgie lunch. He confesses about Connor and she confesses about Mary. He gets angry and calls Mary to yell at her. Mary, for her part, says that Mandy, Jim and Audrey took CeeCee over.

Georgie comes home to yell at Jim and Audrey, only to find Chloe there and says they know the truth. Mandy plays dumb and Connor calls pretending to be in Austin.

Georgie finally lets Mary see CeeCee and despite the tension, she is happy to see CeeCee and slams the door in Georgie’s face when he says this doesn’t change things…..as the episode comes to a close.

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