Private Eyes West Coast Recap for Blood, Sweat and Cheers

Private Eyes West Coast Highlights for 11/16/2026:

Will and Angie take Declan on a walk in the park. When they stop to give him a snack, some dude yells at them for giving him ‘carrot baby food with preservatives.’ The two of them snark on the judgy old man filled with preservatives and later on, Angie complains about it to Matt.

A new case! A cheerleader named Cassie was caught drinking and benched from the team. Later on, the coach Cassie threatened was found dead.

Cassie claimed that the coach was like a mother figure to her when her own mom died and would never hurt her. This whole thing is leading to her being bullied online in addition to being accused of murder. Her dad Neil wants help and he wants it NOW!

Violet says no one can be ruled out as a suspect and shoos out Angie and Matt when they try to help Cassie.

Angie and Matt distract one of Violet’s men so they can get more information on the case.

Raine tries to help them out by trying to find Cassie’s bully while Angie looks at the crime scene photos they managed to get during their distraction. They head to the gym to question people and take a look at the preparations for Coach Lucia’s tribute night.

As the remaining coaches Ashwin and Ty work on a tribute routine (and argue), Angie questions Cheryl and Sasha, who are former rival coaches there for the tribute.

Matt, alias Grant, talks to Keith, who is a cheer dad to Morgan. Meanwhile, Angie joins the moms in a cheer routine.

Keith’s daughter Morgan is Cassie’s replacement, and his wife Darlene is an intense cheer mom. Angie uses this information and talks to Darlene, who reveals that the video she made that ended up online was only shared with the assistant coach Ty.

Morgan and Darlene have an alibi since they were in Seattle prom dress shopping.

Matt, Angie and Raine work on the case at home while eating burritos with salsa that will expire long after Raine graduates.

Later on, Matt and Angie question Ty. He denies any involvement and says he was even offered a paid position. He lets them look in the office and they find out that Lucia was making $2000 weekly deposits to someone….but who?

There are also recommendation letters for students, one of which does tragic cartwheels. Could it be a college admissions scandal gone wrong?

Angie feeds Declan food she made….but it is gross and no one wants to eat it. Will teases her about the boomer getting into her head and packs some pouches for the road.

Matt goes golfing to talk to Pierce, father of Genevive of tragic cartwheel fame. However, a woman named Deborah gets him instead. She hits on him while he tries to get Angie to distract Brad, who owns a $750,000 car with pink panties in the glove compartment.

Angie breaks the headlights so Brad can run to the car while Pierce fanboys over Matt. He introduces him to none other than Keith….who rushes off in his golf cart, causing a very sad looking chase scene.

Angie and Matt corner Keith, who admits he was in on a scam and planned on covering his tracks the night of the murder. However, he saw Cassie there with Lucia….

Cassie is taken in for questioning by the police with Neil follows in his car. Matt and Angie go into the house to investigate. They realize there is a possibility Cassie sneaks out on the regular. All Angie finds is bonfire scented clothes, My Chemical Romance CDs labeled as oldies and shredded pom poms and torn pictures of Lucia.

They also find a friend named Juno Mintz, who they question. She says they were at a party at the beach together and then took off since she was in a mood about being benched.

At the police station, they plan to talk to Neil and Cassie, but only get yelled at by Violet.

Cassie later on admits that she went to the school to apologize to Lucia, but found her dead. She went back to a hotel to call 911, which is where she really was that night. There was a lot of money in the office, but gone when the crime scene was checked out, which means Cassie was in the room with the killer.

Will makes them healthy food while Matt and Angie try to figure out who is getting the money and why. The healthy food is gross based on Angie’s reaction.

Angie goes to talk to Darlene and realizes Morgan had access to the video and sent it to Coach Sasha, who was looking to poach Cassie for her own team.

Matt questions a barista, who is less than helpful, even after he tips her twice.

Coach Sasha is not happy about being questioned and claims that she just deleted the video and wanted Cassie despite her being a rebel.

Ashwin hides money in a bathroom and when questioned by Matt, who says he was being blackmailed by Lucia because she found out about his affair with Sasha. He has an alibi and hopes that his wife never finds out.

Sasha is the one who framed Cassie. Angie goes to the tribute while Matt looks through Sasha’s office, coming up empty.

Cassie arrives to the tribute with Neil. Angie is still in her Cheer Mom alias era.

Matt realizes that the money is in the gym somewhere, so he and Angie cut into the mats and find the money Sasha hid.

Cassie and Neil are happy she is cleared as a suspect while Sasha is arrested. Violet tells Matt and Angie they won’t be so lucky next time since they broke the law.

Will, Matt and Angie enjoy a sodium positive dinner.

At the park, Will and Angie enjoy Declan’s squeezy packs as the episode comes to a close.