Prime Video Announces Show Renewals at SDCC

Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is cast as “Abel,” Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot The Musical) is cast as “Baxter,” Alex Newell (Another Simple Favor) is cast as “Zeezi,” Liz Callaway (Anastasia) is cast as “The Speaker of God,” and Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw The Musical) as “Prick” in Season Two of Hazbin Hotel.

The creator of the Hellaverse, Vivienne Medrano was joined on stage by Richard Horvitz and Brandon Rogers from Helluva Boss and Erika Henningsen and Amir Talai from Hazbin Hotel where they shared exciting announcements.

SAN DIEGO, California – July 24, 2025 – Today, at the packed panel celebrating Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Bossas the Hellaverse universe at San Diego Comic-Con, Prime Video announced Hazbin Hotel Season Two will premiere, and that Seasons One and Two of Helluva Boss, previously released on YouTube, will be coming to Prime Video, along with a brand new special episode. The new episode, titled “Mission: Zero,” follows the I.M.P. as they plan their very first assassination. The original episode will be available exclusively on Prime Video for 45 days, before being made available on YouTube. Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

September 10

beginning July 28.

Also announced today, Atlantic Records has been named the official music partner for the Hellaverse franchise which includes all seasons of Helluva Boss and Hazbin HotelSeason Two, in collaboration with SpindleHorse Productions and Prime Video. The official soundtracks for Helluva Boss Seasons One and Two will be available, the same day that Helluva Boss debuts on Prime Video. Starting today, fans can pre-order the Helluva Boss Season One (Original Soundtrack) and physical offerings will be availableTo further mark the occasion, an exclusive new track from Helluva Boss Season One, “You Will Be Okay” is available now on all digital platforms.

About Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be “checking out” into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the “Radio Demon” reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot, which was released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 117 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world.

Vivienne Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Joel Kuwahara and Dana Tafoya-Cameron, and Scott Greenberg (Season One) also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar and Emmy winning A24 and FOX Entertainment Studios’ Emmy award-winning Bento Box Entertainment.

About Helluva Boss

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small and chaotic assassination business. At the center of the chaos is the eccentric Hell-born imp Blitzo (the “o” is silent) and his complicated situationship with demon prince Stolas. The I.M.P. employs Moxxie (a by-the-books marksman), Millie (a fiery and skilled assassin), and Loona (their snarky, hellhound receptionist). Alongside his ragtag crew, Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing work with their personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

Vivienne Medrano created the series and serves as executive producer. Tom Murray also serves as executive producer.

Helluva Boss stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar) and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts).