Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/8/2026

It is week three of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Fox.

For those of you keeping score at home, Brandi Glanville medically withdrew day one and then LaSean ‘Shady’ McCoy withdrew after refusing to poop outside, George Santos withdrew after realizing this required actual work and wasn’t an audition for The Real Congressmen of the USA and then Ruby Rose, the strong, wonderful badass that she is, withdrew due to her own medical issues. Ruby, girl, we are ALL rooting for you! You are amazing and don’t let anyone tell you different!

Everyone is eating and chatting. The food looks delicious even though they complain that it is gross. They also talk about Hannah Bananas, hard on the outside, soft on the inside and I am going to pass up this golden opportunity to make this into a very dirty joke.

The staff calls the recruits and tell them they have five minutes to go outside with their mouth guards.

As they head to the fight location, Alexia Umansky talks about her family troubles and how she is happy she and her dad Mauricio get to share this together.

Fight one is between Oliver Hudson and David Charvet. David is told to stop and refuses, so he gets in trouble and his ears boxed by Mark. He feels bad and decides that eating humble pie is a good thing.

Two by two, teams fight one another.

Candace Cameron Bure says this goes against everything she believes in, while Alexia is terrified. Their fight reminds me of a high school girl fight…..and they both seem too scared to hit each other….but Candace actually wins. However, the staff gives Alexia some words of encouragement.

Alycia Baumgardner is against Maxim Naumov, who volunteers to fight her since there are an odd number of recruits. It is a draw. They hug it out.

David cannot wait for the golf competition, which will happen on the twelfth of never in this competition.

Maxim and Collin Gosselin have a sweet moment together.

The staff decide to talk to Maksim since they see a guard up. They want to know why he volunteered to fight Alycia and he says he did it since no one else did. He talks about his parents and how they raised him to be a champion. He then reveals that they died in a plane crash in 2025, along with several of their student. Even the staff is crying as he relives that moment.

The staff asks about going to the Olympics and he talks about how it was bittersweet since his parents weren’t there. They want him to add another layer, but he is doing well.

When he goes back to the barracks, everyone is there to offer him support.

On the way to the next challenge, everyone talks about the ups and downs of the journey.

Everyone is on a boat and are shown how to do a brakeman task, where they are put into pairs and have each other’s lives in their hands.

Alycia and Maxim are paired together again. They pass.

Oliver and David are also paired together again. They pass.

Two by two, the other teams complete the task.

Candace and Alexia fail since Alexia dropped her hands from her head.

Mauricio is taking this hard.

Alexia is called to talk to the staff. She talks about her relationship with her father, being on TV and how she wants to feel proud of something. Then she talks about how she was assaulted seven years ago. My heart breaks for her…and this is the first time she talked about it to anyone….not even her family knew.

Afterwards, she talks about it to everyone, including Maurico, who is shook by the whole thing. Everyone supports her and it’s a sweet moment.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts