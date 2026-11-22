Harry Potter Wizards of Baking Recap for 11/18/2026

This week is the first elimination on Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking on Food Network. When we last left our bakers, the rankings were as follows:

The leading team is Hufflepuff with a total of 2900 points.

Ravenclaw is in second place with 2600 points.

The third-place team is Slytherin with a total of 2200 points.

The fourth-place team is Gryffindor with 2100 points.

The team with the lowest number of points after this next challenge will go home at the end of the episode.

James and Oliver Phelps tell them that the points will be doubled in this episode, with 4000 points being awarded to the first place team.

The challenge is to make a magical creature from the series, which will be presented in Hagrid’s hut. It must have one tasting element and feature a flavor that can be foraged in the forest….and be completed in six hours.

Ravenclaw does Lupin’s transformation with huckleberries as their tasting element. Their build is smaller than usual, but adds as many details as possible to accentuate his body. Chocolate bars will be used in conjunction with the huckleberries and hazelnut praline and spruce to take the flavor to the next level.

Slytherin does Centaur with mushroom as their tasting element to give it a more savory flavor. They will do a pastry lamination to make this work, even though it usually takes much longer than six hours to make. It is a huge risk they hope will pay off in the end.

Hufflepuff does the Merperson underwater with kelp as their tasting element. They will make the kelp into a caramel and make a honey cream cheese mousse to go with it, as well as cake.

Gryffindor does the Mountain Troll with gooseberry as their tasting element. They plan on adding every detail out of modeling chocolate and layer cake. Green tea is also added for extra flavor.

As always, James and Oliver talk to each team to see what they plan to make and incorporate their flavors.

Gryffindor add a booger-y illusion, using chocolate wands in favor of their original plan, which was to make it look like actual boogers.

The advantage this week allows Ravenclaw to make the other houses work without electricity for ten minutes.

Time is running out, stressing out the teams, who are afraid they won’t finish in time.

Before long, it is time for Duff Goldman and Sarah Mountain to judge each bake. They give the pros and cons of each while deciding how to divvy up the points.

Hufflepuff wins the challenge and 4000 points!

Gryffindor is in second place!

Slytherin and Ravenclaw are in the bottom two, with Ravenclaw going home.

More next week, stay tuned!