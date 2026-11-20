The Traitors: New Blood Recap for 11/19/2026

Highlights from The Traitors: New Blood finale on NBC:

Shane and Katie helped add $26,000 to the prize pot, but also raised suspicion with others in the house due to the whole blindfold part of the mission.

Clyde is now suspicious of both Shane and Katie based on their behavior and shares his thoughts with Wyatt, Jay and Kriste.

Victor throws suspicion on Jay since he was the one voting with the Traitors….which leads to the latter being banished.

The next morning, everyone discovers Clyde was murdered.

The final mission has everyone blast open bunkers to collect up to $60,000, with Katie and Abbey collecting the dynamite and the others receiving clues to figure out what needs to be blown up.

Mission accomplished and all the money is collected and added to the pot!

The guys plan an alliance to get rid of Kriste, but since Victor let some crucial information about having the shield slip. This causes the other guys to tell Kriste, who then tells everyone else. This backfires on her and causes her to be banished.

Fire of Truth! Katie is banished first, followed by Victor. The game ends and Shane, as the last standing Traitor, wins the entire $246,300!

That is a wrap for this season!