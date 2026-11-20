Newlyweds Recap for 11/20/2026

Newlyweds Highlights for 11/20/2026:

James and Jeanie talk about Thanksgiving while making lunch. She doesn’t want to host since it was her late husband’s favorite holiday and they always hosted it for everyone. Since he died, she and the kids just had pizza and watched the game.

James talks about how he and Claudia would have disastrous Thanksgivings (in an old film spoof), so they decide to have a small holiday with the kids so they can make new memories.

Arvid helps them set up…..but he is also using it as a way to help James plan a surprise for Jeanie….which is a real wedding ring.

Jeanie tells James that Lolo and Poppy want to bring extra people to dinner. She also says Arvid and Dan should come, so James reluctantly adds more places to the table and plans to make more food.

Arvid and James cook dinner, with James planning on hiding the ring in Jeanie’s pumpkin pie, which we all know will end in disaster.

Speaking of Jeanie. she says Lolo’s upstairs neighbor Gladys is bringing her family, adding more people to the dinner.

Dan brings a woman he matched with on Tinder, who is very obviously stealing his identity.

Claudia is also there, having invited herself over for dinner. She snarks about the food and beer while James tries to talk to Cassidy, Dan’s date….who forgets her name while casing the place.

Lolo and Poppy bring over turkey pants for everyone and a BIN.

Cassidy takes a picture of Dan’s eyeball while Lolo thanks James for making the holiday happy for Jeanie, calling it a ‘baller move.’

James rushes to make extra food while Dan talks about his new lady, who he knows is trying to steal from him….so he is conning her back.

Cassidy and Gladys play poker while Jeanie and Poppy take joy in the day.

Someone comes and offers them beans and to talk to Gladys, while Claudia snarks about the turkey pants and James….being James, sharing her own version of holidays with him, claiming they were lonely….all as an old film spoof.

Cassidy and Gladys fight over the poker game.

Arvid hides the ring while James stresses over having enough food. He is surprised by the full table as Claudia offers him as a beer.

Jeanie gives a toast while James continues to stress out. She makes everyone share what they are thankful for, saying James gave her family back the holiday they once loved. Everyone shares, kind of losing focus of the moment. James says he wishes he could he grateful for everything that is in front of him now, but he is stressing over his initial plan to surprise Jeanie with the ring and have an intimate family dinner.

Jeanie tells him he can make a different plan and he tries to find the pie with the ring, only to find out that Arvid can’t remember which pie he hid it in. Everyone goes to dig in, with everyone stabbing at Cassidy when she finds it and gets called out by Dan.

The episode ends with James, Jeanie and the kids eating leftovers and admiring the ring…..only to be interrupted by Claudia, who claims Cassidy stole her car.