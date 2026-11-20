Happy’s Place Recap for 11/20/2026

Happy’s Place Highlights for 11/20/2026

The gang scares Bobbie and Steve with a t-shirt cannon, leading to a flashback to Bobbie telling Isabella a story about her former coworkers. It upsets her that she can’t remember details and wonders if that can happen with the current coworkers.

Isabella assures her that won’t happen as Bobbie finally remembers Alberto….after going through a list of other coworker’s names.

Isabella tells everyone she wants to throw a surprise party for Bobbie to celebrate the bar’s 18th anniversary. Nobody is really on board, but she thinks it is a good way to reminisce so Bobbie can remember everyone and everything.

Isabella gets everyone to agree to the party, so it is time to plan without Bobbie knowing what is happening! Steve is a terrible liar and tries to come up with a story about ducks and red tape, but it only serves to confuse and annoy Bobbie.

Gabby talks about when Carrie Underwood’s bus broke down in front of the bar, but Emmett says it was Miranda Lambert, causing them to debate about who it was and what to make for the party. Isabella brings in a poster about serving bat, which was a joke promotion and leads to another debate between Gabby and Emmett about who caught said bat.

Steve and Isabella talk about shooting t-shirts out of cannons. She is super happy and Steve talks about planning the shoot, but talks about it being ‘better than Happy’s Place,’ making Bobbie wonder if he is planning on quitting. She tries to question him but he and Isabella come up with a cover story, making Bobbie even more annoyed.

Gabby and Emmett continue to fight over the bat situation, so Takoda tells her to hide a bat to scare Emmett.

Bobbie questions Takoda about what is going on and why Steve is acting weird. He refuses to give up any information until she pushes on the potatoes he is carrying….leading to him saying that yes, Steve is looking for a new job.

Party day! Isabella is excited, while Emmett is in a mood. Gabby shows him a bat to prove he is scared of it……and of course the bat escapes.

Everyone freaks out about the bat when Bobbie arrives to speak to Steve. Isabella tells him to distract her as long as possible, while Takoda tells him that Bobbie thinks he is taking a new job.

Bobbie talks to Steve, who tries to come up with a story on the fly about his new job at Horse Industries, his made up company…only serving to confuse Bobbie even more. He tries to come up with more details but the more he adds, the more upset Bobbie gets at the thought of losing him, so she offers him a raise.

The rest of the gang tries to catch the bat….except for Takoda, who wants to put up the OG Happy’s Place sign. Isabella has the t-shirt cannon ready for the party and the bat.

Steve and Bobbie try to come up with a deal that will have him say no to Horse Industries. They come up with a deal when Bobbie says he is family and they go outside as Isabella shoots the cannon, hitting the sign (which now reads drink and die instead of drink and dine) and causes everyone to run away from the bat.

Isabella tells Bobbie about the party, who says it is a good way to make new memories. Takoda also lets it slip that Steve’s job offer was fake as the episode comes to a close.