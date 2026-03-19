The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 3/19/2026

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo opens with the women in Italy. Kyle lends Sutton a dress since her luggage is still missing.

Meanwhile, Rachel is still upset about her ex-husband introducing his girlfriend to their sons. She vents to Dorit and they decide shopping will make it all better.

As they drive, Sutton complains about Amanda using her pillow as a desk in car one, while in car two, Amanda, Kyle and Kathy talk about food.

Erika, Dorit and Jennifer also talk about Amanda and her book.

The architecture and art in Italy is gorgeous.

They check out the statue of David and talk about ‘cum gutters,’ his feet and how he compares to the Jolly Green Giant.

Sutton, Boz and Jennifer get a private shopping spree from Dolce and Gabbana because she is friends with them.

The other ladies hot other stores….Prada, Bottega, Louis Vuitton, Chanel….just to name a few.

Amanda is upset that some of the ladies compared her to one of the masks they saw that morning. Natalie says she heard it and it was a joke, while Kyle defends Amanda.

Dorit takes so much time that the other ladies leave her behind. Only Rachel stays with her and tells her about talking to her son and flying him to her family. She also talks about how Sutton talked about Dorit and how she thought it was weird Dorit looked into Amanda’s past. Needless to say, Dorit is not happy.

Back in the car, the mask topic is brought up and the ladies in car one make fun of Amanda, while Amanda herself seems comfortable chatting in car two with Kyle and Kathy.

In car three, Dorit vents to Rachel about Kyle calling her manic. She wants to show off her four new Gucci bags because….sure?

Sutton has her luggage…YAY.

The ladies have a nighttime cocktail party at the pool but half of them are not dressed in swimsuits or anything remotely appropriate for the pool. At least Sutton has an excuse, she finally got her luggage and wants to wear her own clothes.

Dorit is late because she is Dorit…..and everyone is super annoyed at this point.

Amanda is happy that there is gluten free pizza.

Dorit shames Sutton for trash talking her when they seemed to be moving forward in their friendship. This, of course, causes a huge fight between the ladies.

Amanda talks about feeling uncomfortable about opening up with the ladies, which only Kyle seems to understand.

Everyone talks about Amanda about how she acts as if she isn’t even there, which is kind of gross. Erika tells Amanda that if she can’t handle it, she can leave.

The topic of the mask comes up and Boz is put in the hot seat for comparing Amanda to the mask. She thinks Amanda isn’t presenting herself authentically and needs to be more truthful about her life. She also thinks Amanda is too sensitive, which Dorit agrees with, causing her join in on the attack.

Kyle continues to defend Amanda and calls Natalie out on her part in it. Amanda wants to know what she means, causing Natalie to attack her as well and deny everything she said to Kyle earlier. Needless to say, Kyle goes after her with both barrels.

Somehow, this causes Dorit to get upset and storm off.

Boz continues to attack Amanda, which Amanda finds ironic.

Kathy makes a random comment and earns the nickname Budda Kathy.

Everyone wonders where Dorit went. Boz says they should all go to bed.

Jennifer prays for no more arguing, while Dorit, Rachel and Boz continue to trash talk Amanda. They call her a liar and think she has built her own cult.

Kyle comforts Amanda.

More next week, stay tuned!