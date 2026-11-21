The Amazing Race Recap for 11/18/2026

This week’s episode of The Amazing Race 39 on CBS opens with the remaining teams getting letters from home before starting the next leg.

It is off to Vang Vieng via train, leading them to tuk-tuks that will take them to the Sky Club.

Daisha and Dalton decide to be nice to the other teams but say it is every team for themselves at this point.

Anuar and Andrea’s tuk-tuk breaks down, frustrating Andrea because it sets them behind. Another one is sent to them, and they are back on the road.

Roadblock! One player from each team must ride in a powered paraglider 1000 feet above the ground while looking for their next clue…..and do it until they get it right1

The clue has them heading to Si Sou Mang.

Conner and Garrett finish, with Riley and Ann Marie hot on their heels. The guys decide to help Ali and Joanna, who are struggling, by telling them the name of the destination.

Despite her ‘no more Mr. and Mrs. Nice Guy’ speech, Daisha decides to keep working with Erin, which upsets Andrea.

Detour! Stalks has the teams cut eight kilograms of rice stalks, bundle them together and hang them on a carrying rack to dry. Steps has them learn a Lao bamboo dance/jump rope routine.

Ali and Joanna, Conner and Garrett and Ann Marie and Riley choose Stalks, while the others choose Steps.

Daisha and Dalton and Erin and Javi complete the Steps detour on their first try. Anuar and Andrea struggle a bit, but also finish.

The three Stalks teams struggle.

Conner and Garrett finish and head to the next location..

Riley and Ann Marie and Ali and Joanna finally finish within minutes of each other.

Route Info Task! They head to the Blue Ridge in a race against time. Once there, it is a kayak race to the Pit Stop. It is a very close race with the teams all on each other’s heels.

Daisha and Dalton win this leg of the race and a trip to Budapest.

Erin and Javi are in second place.

Conner and Garrett arrive third.

Ali and Joanna check in fourth.

Anuar and Andrea check in fifth.

Riley and Ann Marie check in last and are eliminated.