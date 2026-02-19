The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 2/19/2026

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo opens with Dorit, Kyle and Rachel preparing for a day in the Hamptons.

Amanda talks to Eddie about the Hamptons debacle.

Boz and Sutton meet up, with Boz saying she is impressed with how much Sutton has changed. They trash talk Amanda.

I still have no idea how the issue with Dorit and Kyle is Amanda’s fault. Eddie talks about his own divorce battle and thinks maybe Dorit is intimidated by Amanda.

Kyle talks with Erika and they also discuss the Amanda debacle. Kyle wants everyone to meet Amanda halfway since she thinks the other girls are being too hard on her. They also discuss Denise Richards getting divorced and how Erika is going to meet her for lunch to talk. Kyle says to send Denise her best.

Rachel, Dorit and Kyle go out with some of Rachel’s other friends. They are on a boat enjoying a hot girl summer.

Boz and Lael go for a walk and talk about Lael’s future and Boz’s fertility issues. It is actually very sweet, albeit sad.

Erika goes to Amanda’s for coffee and to discuss the party fiasco and Amanda’s cult story. When Amanda was in high school, she was in a religious community and joined a youth group. She moved to Florida with the leader and was in a completely controlled environment. She was in it for over a year until she decided to leave Halloween 2008. When she escaped to her sister’s, the leader would call her and harass her. This led to her wanting to help others, make money and be independent.

Erika wants Amanda to tell the group so they can understand her better.

Rachel, Dorit, Kyle and company go for dinner and meet up with some cute men.

News of Tom and Erika’s trial comes out so the ladies check in on Erika.

The guys leave and the ladies talk about their types of men. Dorit is actually attracted to energy, which I actually agree with and get since I am the same way. I don’t have a type per say, but I know it when I see it.

The conversation switches to Amanda’s party, which they weren’t even at, so, why? Dorit is mad she wasn’t invited, but makes it seem like she doesn’t care. Then they dance.

Denise, Erika and Sutton have lunch, where Denise shows off her new facelift and says she lost 200 lbs of ex-husband. Sutton is confused about the plastic surgery, but Erika can relate.

Denise is thrilled the ladies are getting along. Erika thinks it is because Sutton stopped drinking as much.

The subject turns to Denise being abused by her ex-husband. She says that the abuse started slowly and it when he hit her seven hours after her surgery, she knew there was no hope. Erika is sympathetic but isn’t surprised since he always seemed problematic.

I just want to hug Denise right now.

Denise says after Charlie, Erika was the first to check in.

Erika says she went through the same thing in a recent relationship. Sutton is shocked by this because she never thought this could happen to Erika.

Erika talks about calling 911 and then having to tell her son about the situation. She then talks about Erika’s new man, who is a former Special Forces….which leads to a headline about Denise allegedly having an affair with a dude from Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

More next week. Stay tuned!