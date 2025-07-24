MeTV Announces Halloween Schedule

CHICAGO – September 12, 2024 – ‘Svengoolie’s Halloween BOO-Nanza’ is back for another memorable spooky season on MeTV! Now in its third year, the popular programming event is a month-long celebration of Svengoolie with fright-filled, spooky and kooky classic TV fun for the entire family. The event is anchored by back-to-back movies every Saturday night in October as part of the ‘Svengoolie Classic Horror & Sci Fi Movie’ featuring host Svengoolie, aka Rich Koz, who is celebrating his 45th year of portraying the iconic horror host! He is joined by his Sven Squad crew which includes Sarah Palmer as the gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder as the devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein) and Bill Leff as the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo.

This year, MeTV introduces the ‘House of Svengoolie,’ The Sven Squad’s takeover of Svengoolie’s dungeon in celebration of two brand new movie titles joining the Svengoolie library – the Jim Henson masterpieces Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal. The Squad also makes a special Saturday morning appearance for the ‘House of Svengoolie Cartoon BOO-Nanza,’ a one-hour special featuring their favorite spooky-themed Loony Tunes cartoons.

Throughout October, special overnight series will include The Twilight Zone, Kolchak: The Night Stalker and encore presentations of MeTV’sSventoonie, plus enjoy weekend and Halloween-day mini-marathons of Halloween-themed classic TV westerns and comedy TV series, the season 5 finale of MeTV’s original series Collector’s Call featuringa Halloween mask collection, and so much more!

“I am just as amazed as everyone else that Sven has survived for 45 years- which is really a tribute to our many fans who have supported us all this time,” said Rich Koz, aka Svengoolie. “Our third annual BOO-Nanza will be notable for such things as our long-awaited presentation of the 1953 Invaders from Mars, and for our Sven Squad appearing on their own. They will be bringing us two amazing creations from the mind of Jim Henson. We’ll make every Saturday night Halloween!”

‘SVENGOOLIE’S HALLOWEEN BOO-NANZA’ 2024 ON MeTV

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2024

SATURDAY MORNING CARTOONS “House of Svengoolie Cartoon Boo-Nanza” (7-10:00 am ET/PT) Hosted by The Sven Squad!

Svengoolie’s very own Sven Squad – Gwengoolie, Nostalgiaferatoo and Imp – take over Saturday Morning Cartoons to present a collection of their favorite spooky-themed Loony Tunes cartoons including “Hair-raising Hare,” “Transylvania 6-5000″ and “Hyde and Hare.”

MeTV HALLOWEEN WESTERNS (10:00 am – 6:00 pm ET/PT) Full Day Programming! Wild Wild West , “Night of the Man-Eating House” (10 – 11 am ET/PT) Wagon Train, “Little Girl Lost” (11 am – 12 pm ET/PT) The Big Valley , “A Noose Is Waiting” (12 – 1 pm ET/PT) Gunsmoke , “Legal Revenge” (1 – 1:30 pm ET/PT) Gunsmoke , “Night Incident” (1:30 – 2 pm ET/PT) Bonanza , “Dark Star” (2 – 3 pm ET/PT) Rawhide , “Incident of the Murder Steer” (2 – 3 pm ET/PT) Have Gun, Will Travel , “No Visitors” (4 – 4:30 pm ET/PT) Wanted : Dead or Alive , “Witch Women” (4:30 – 5 pm ET/PT) The Rifleman , “Face of Yesterday” (5 – 5:30 pm ET/PT) The Rifleman , “Hostages to Fortune” (5:30 – 6 pm ET/PT) SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE Double Feature! – “Son of Frankenstein” (8-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1939, Stars: Boris Karloff, Basil Rathbone, Bela Lugosi. Returning to the ancestral castle long after the death of the monster, the son of Dr. Frankenstein meets a mad shepherd who is hiding the comatose creature. To clear the family name, he revives the creature and tries to rehabilitate him. SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE Double Feature! – “Monster that Challenged the World” (10:30 pm -1:00 am ET/PT). 1957, Stars Tim Holt, Audrey Dalton, Hans Conried. A horde of prehistoric mollusk monsters enter the canal system of California’s Imperial Valley and terrorize the populace. SVENTOONIE (1:00 am – 6:00 am ET/PT) Late Night!

“Hellspring is in the Air” (1-1:30 am ET/PT) “Feed Me!” (1:30-2 am ET/PT) “Organ Failure” (2-2:30 am ET/PT) “An Ax to Grind” (2:30-3 am ET/PT) “Ain’t No Party Like A Donner Party” (3-3:30 am ET/PT) “Blob Gnarly” (3:30-4 am ET/PT) “How Hellspring Got Her Groove Back” (4-4:30 am ET/PT) “Sventoonie Rocks Out!” (4:30-5 am ET/PT) “I Wanna Seance With Somebody” (5-5:30 am ET/PT) “Chairman of the Circuit Board” (5:30-6 am ET/PT) SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2024 THE BRADY BUNCH – “The Great Earring Caper” (10-10:30 am ET/PT) When Cindy loses Carol’s earrings before a costume party, Peter has a detective kit and a short time to find them. THE BRADY BUNCH – “Fright Night” (10:30-11 am ET/PT) The Brady kids set out to spook each other while Carol works on a sculpture of Mike’s head. HAPPY DAYS – “Haunted” (11-11:30 am ET/PT)

Beaver and Larry become convinced that the Cooper house is haunted by a witch and Beaver and Larry are scared to death. When June gets Beaver a job walking Mrs. Cooper's dog, Beaver's fear gets the best of him.

LAVERNE & SHIRLEY – “Haunted House” (12-12:30 pm ET/PT)

Beaver and Larry become convinced that the Cooper house is haunted by a witch and Beaver and Larry are scared to death. When June gets Beaver a job walking Mrs. Cooper’s dog, Beaver’s fear gets the best of him.

I LOVE LUCY – “The Seance” (12:30-1 pm ET/PT)

Lucy gets superstitious with the daily Horoscope. When she explains to theater producer Mr. Merriweather that Ricky's horoscope is not Ricky's day and he should say no, Lucy once again convinces Ricky to invite Mr. Merriweather to contact his beloved Tilly. However, the Ricardos get a big surprise of who Tilly really is.

LEAVE IT TO BEAVER – “Beaver’s Long Night” (1-2 pm ET/PT)

Spooked by a cops-and-robbers movie and absent parents, Beaver calls the police when Lumpy Rutherford comes to the Cleaver house in a “suspicious car” and a gangster costume to pick Wally up for a masquerade party.

THE BEVERLY HILLBILLIES – “Trick or Treat” (2-2:30 pm ET/PT)

The homesick Clampetts decide to go door-to-door meeting their Beverly Hills neighbors, not knowing it is Halloween.

THE BEVERLY HILLBILLIES – “Ghost of Clampett Castle” (2:30-3 pm ET/PT)

To get the Clampetts to move back to California, Mr. Drysdale tells Granny about the spirit of Lady Clementine. Her husband was murdered in the Clampett castle. Lady Clementine’s ghost is going to return to seek revenge on the person who killed her husband, her little old grandmother.

GILLIGAN’S ISLAND – “Ghost a Go-Go?” (3-3:30 pm ET/PT)

A ghost appears on the island and tries to scare the castaways off. The castaways turn the tables by dressing in sheets and roaming around the island to scare the visitors off the island.

GILLIGAN’S ISLAND – “Up at Bat” (3:30-4 pm ET/PT)

Gilligan is bitten by a bat.

MAMA’S FAMILY – “A Grave Mistake” (4-4:30 pm ET/PT)

On her annual trip out to the cemetery to visit with her late husband, Thelma discovers another woman has been buried in her plot next to Carl’s.

MAMA’S FAMILY – “Farewell, Frannie” (4:30-5 pm ET/PT)

Mama is determined to give Fran the perfect funeral despite everyone’s insistence on knowing the details of her mysterious death, and her nerves are tested even further with the arrival of her grandson from reform school.

THE LOVE BOAT – “Ship of Ghouls” (5-6 pm ET/PT)

The Amazing Alonzo performs illusions for his fans while neglecting gal pal Ramona. Dr. Diller and his wife don’t know that their son Bobby lies to get attention. Julie’s friend Karen has facial scars after an accident and is insecure.

THE ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW – “The Haunted House” (6-6:30 pm ET/PT)

After Opie and his friend Arnold, hit a baseball into the window of the old Rimshaw house, they hear noises and run to Andy and Barney for help. Andy sends Barney up to the house to get the ball, with Gomer. They too, hear noises, and run away. Andy decides for all three of them to go together. The ghosts turn out to be Otis and his moonshiner friend.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2024

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE Double Feature! – “Ghost and Mr. Chicken” (8-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1966, Stars Don Knotts, Joan Staley, Liam Redmond. A timid typesetter hasn’t a ghost of a chance of becoming a reporter – until he decides to solve a murder mystery and ends up spending a fright-filled night in a haunted house.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE Double Feature! – “Fiend Without a Face” (10:30 pm -1:00 am ET/PT). 1958, Stars Marshall Thompson, Terry Kilburn, Michael Balfour. A scientist’s thoughts materialize as an army of invisible brain-shaped monsters (complete with spinal-cord tails) who terrorize an American military base in this nightmarish chiller.

SVENGOOLIE UNCRYPTED (1-2am ET/PT) A one-hour primetime special celebrating Svengoolie – America’s long-running, beloved and award-winning horror host. The master horror host escapes his dungeon to journey far and wide, discovering a world of friends and new adventures. The special also shines a spotlight on Svengoolie’s world for 43+ years as he has entertained horror fans with Saturday night showcases of campy and obscure titles, offering insightful horror movie facts, trivia, and jokes. Fans across the country will want to tune-in for all this plus the crypt shaking special reveal. THE TWILIGHT ZONE (2 am – 6:00 am ET/PT) Late Night! “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” (2-2:30 am ET/PT) “Living Doll” (2:30-3 am ET/PT) “The Shelter” (3-3:30 am ET/PT) “The Monsters are Due on Maple Street” (3:30-4 am ET/PT) “The Eye of the Beholder” (4-4:30 am ET/PT) “The After Hours” (4:30-5 am ET/PT) “Nothing in the Dark” (5-5:30 am ET/PT) “To Serve Man” (5:30-6 am ET/PT) SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2024 THE LOVE BOAT – “The Eyes of Love/Masquerade/Hollywood Royalty/The Caper: Part 1” (5-6 pm ET/PT) Former blind schoolmates reunite, but one has his sight. Hollywood couple Bill and Roz arrive with a big diamond that tempts crooks. Alan’s wife Barbara and mistress Cathy are both on board. A masquerade night moves the plots along. COLLECTOR’S CALL – “Meet Rudy Munis – Masks” (6:30-7pm ET/PT) Season 5 Finale! Lowell, IN

Rudy Munis’s fascination with Halloween masks began when he was just a kid. As he got older, his interest in the masks grew. Today, he is the proud curator of a one-of-a-kind collection of vintage Halloween masks. Rudy will show Lisa a zombie doll mask, masks from the Halloween movies, and a Frankenstein mask. Rudy is joined by movie props and costumes expert Mark Short, who will shock him with the estimated value of his entire collection. Mark will also offer to trade his master mold for one of the most infamous horror movie characters in exchange for Rudy’s master mold of a science fiction icon.

M*A*S*H – "Trick or Treatment" (7-7:30 pm ET/PT)

The 4077th’s Halloween celebrations are interrupted by the arrival of wounded, including one supposedly dead soldier who is comatose and clinging to life.

CAROL BURNETT & FRIENDS – “Guest Star Vincent Price” (10:30-11 pm ET/PT)

In Carol and Sis, Carol suspects her sister is pregnant and tries to figure out who the father is. Then, in George and Zelda, Carol sabotages a poker game on a riverboat. Finally, in Salute to Horror Movies, the gang parodies classic films, including “The Mummy”, “The Wolf Man”, and “The Bride of Frankenstein”.

THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW – “It May Look Like A Walnut!” (11 pm-11:30 pm ET/PT)

Rob enjoys a scary televised sci-fi movie while Laura cowers in fear from it, but the next day details of that movie, where Earthlings are being taken over, appear to be coming true.

THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW – “The Ghost of A Chantz” (11:30 pm – 12 am ET/PT)

After a mix up by Mel for reservations at a lodge, Rob, Laura, Sally and Buddy are forced to spend a frightening night in a cabin that has not been used in years and is rumored to be haunted.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2024

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – “House of Wax” (8-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1953, Stars Vincent Price, Frank Lovejoy, Phyllis Kirk. An associate burns down a wax museum with the owner inside, but he survives only to become vengeful and murderous.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE PRESENTS: THE HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad! – “Labyrinth” (10:30 pm -12:00 am ET/PT). 1986, Stars David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly. Sixteen-year-old Sarrah must solve a labyrinth to rescue her baby brother when he is taken by the Goblin King.

KOLCHAK: THE NIGHT STALKER (1:00 am – 6:00 am ET/PT) Late Night! “The Spanish Moss Murders” (1-2 am ET/PT) “The Werewolf” (2-3 am ET/PT) “Mr. R.I.N.G.” (3-4 am ET/PT) “The Vampire” (4-5 am ET/PT) “The Ripper” (5-6 am ET/PT) SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2024 MAMA’S FAMILY – “Cat’s Meow” (4-4:30 pm ET/PT) On her annual trip out to the cemetery to visit with her late husband, Thelma discovers another woman has been buried in her plot next to Carl’s. MAMA’S FAMILY – “Mama Gets the Bird” (4:30-5 pm ET/PT) On her annual trip out to the cemetery to visit with her late husband, Thelma discovers another woman has been buried in her plot next to Carl’s. THE LOVE BOAT – “The Eyes of Love/Masquerade/Hollywood Royalty/The Caper: Part 1” (5-6 pm ET/PT) Former blind schoolmates reunite, but one has his sight. Hollywood couple Bill and Roz arrive with a big diamond that tempts crooks. Alan’s wife Barbara and mistress Cathy are both on board. A masquerade night moves the plots along. ALL IN THE FAMILY – “The Curse of Cousin Oscar” (8-8:30 pm ET/PT) Archie’s freeloading cousin, Oscar, dies in the guest room. Archie and Mike host an impromptu wake in their home, as they ponder whether to hold a funeral service or simply dispose of Oscar’s body.

ALL IN THE FAMILY – “Chain Letter” (8:30-9 pm ET/PT)

Archie rips up a chain letter, thinking it to be nothing more than baloney. Then a whole bunch of accidents happen. Coincidence or did Archie really set off the strong of mishaps?

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21-FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2024

TOON IN WITH ME HALLO-PALOOZA – “Transylvania Manor” (Monday, October 21 from 7-9 am ET/PT)

Toon in With Me’s Hallo-Palooza kicks off in the heart of vampire country. Bill and Toony travel to Transylvania and tour Dracula’s Castle.

TOON IN WITH ME HALLO-PALOOZA – “Our Worst Nightmares” (Tuesday, October 22 from 7-9 am ET/PT)

A wicked fish gives Bill, Toony, Mr. Quizzer, Simon Shock, and Teddy Roosevelt bad dreams!

TOON IN WITH ME HALLO-PALOOZA – “It’s A Murder Mystery” (Wednesday, October 23 from 7-9 am ET/PT)

It’s a murder mystery party and all of the guests are suspects. Who done it? With what? And why?

TOON IN WITH ME HALLO-PALOOZA – “A Monster Bash!” (Thursday, October 24 from 7-9 am ET/PT) Appearance by The Sven Squad!

Bill and Toony throw a monster bash with DIY Halloween decor from lifestyle expert, Debi Lilly, and a special appearance by MeTV’s The Sven Squad.

TOON IN WITH ME HALLO-PALOOZA – “The Creepy Carnival” (Friday, October 25 from 7-9 am ET/PT)

The Toon in With Me set transforms into a creepy Halloween carnival with a sideshow spectacle featuring a contortionist, knife swallower and more!

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2024 SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Invaders from Mars" (8-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1953, Stars Helena Carter, Arthur Franz, Jimmy Hunt. A young boy learns that space aliens are taking over the minds of Earthlings. SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE PRESENTS: HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE – "The Dark Crystal" (10:30 pm -12:00 am ET/PT). 1982, Stars Jim Henson, Kathryn Mullen, Frank Oz Hosted by The Sven Squad! On another planet in the distant past, a Gelfingembarks on a quest to find the missing shard of a magical crystal, and to restore order to his world. KOLCHAK: THE NIGHT STALKER (1:00 am – 6:00 am ET/PT) Late Night! "Horror in the Heights" (1-2 am ET/PT) "The Trevi Collection" (2-3 am ET/PT) "Chopper" (3-4 am ET/PT) "Primal Scream" (4-5 am ET/PT) "Bad Medicine" (5-6 am ET/PT) SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2024 SAVED BY THE BELL – "Masquerade Ball" (9:00-9:30 am ET/PT)

As part of Lisa’s prize for winning a radio contest, the gang travel to a secluded mansion for a murder mystery weekend. However, things soon become sinister when it appears a real killer is on the loose.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE’S CARTOON BOO-NANZA (10-11 am ET/PT) Hosted by The Sven Squad!

Svengoolie’s very own Sven Squad – Gwengoolie, Nostalgiaferatoo and Imp – present a collection of their favorite spooky-themed Loony Tunes cartoons including “Hair-raising Hare,” “Transylvania 6-5000″ and “Hyde and Hare.”

HAPPY DAYS – “The Evil Eye” (11-11:30 am ET/PT)

Richie and his pals perform a Halloween exorcism after Al Delvecchio’s right arm is cursed to do the bidding of an old witch with the evil eye.

THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW – “Uhny Uftz” (11-11:30 pm ET/PT)

Did Rob see a UFO?

THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW – “Long Night’s Journey Into Day” (11:30 pm-12 am ET/PT)

Laura tries to spend the night alone while her family is on a fishing trip.

THE ALFRED HITCHCOCK HOUR – “An Unlocked Window” (1-2 am ET/PT)

A serial killer is in the area where some private nurses have locked themselves in a large house,

except for one basement window.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2024

TOON IN WITH ME HALLO-PALOOZA –“Mr. Quizzer’s Scavenger Haunt Pt 1” (7-9 am ET/PT)

Toon in With Me kicks off the week of Halloween with the first day of “Mr. Quizzer’s four-day “Scavenger Haunt.” Bill and Toony leave the comforts of their studio on the first stop – Zagone Studios, a family owned and operated mask and costume manufacturer, where Bill must “face” his fears to find the first spooky item!

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2024

TOON IN WITH ME HALLO-PALOOZA –“Mr. Quizzer’s Scavenger Haunt Pt 2” (7-9 am ET/PT)

Day number two of Mr. Quizzer’s “Scavenger Haunt” leads Bill and Toony into a sticky situation at the Affy Tapple caramel apple factory, where their quest leads to some tricks and treats.

THE WALTONS – “The Ghost Story” (12-1 pm ET/PT)

Strange things are occurring at the Walton home. The family uses a Ouija board to ask questions about the happenings

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2024

TOON IN WITH ME HALLO-PALOOZA –“Mr. Quizzer’s Scavenger Haunt Pt 3” (7-9 am ET/PT)

Mr. Quizzer’s “Scavenger Haunt” continues with a riddle that sends Bill and Toony on a wild “ghost” chase at the Tinker Swiss Cottage… an estate that is said to be riddled with spirits, and among the most haunted places in Rockford, Illinois.

THE WALTONS – “The Nightwalker” (12-1 pm ET/PT)

An unknown person is walking around Walton’s Mountain at nights and causing worry

ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS – “Nightmare in 4-D” (1:05 am ET/PT)

A husband has a vague memory of helping a woman get rid of a corpse.

ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS – “Breakdown” (1:35 am ET/PT)

William, a cold man in life is ready to be buried alive after an accident leaves him paralyzed.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2024

TOON IN WITH ME HALLO-PALOOZA – “Mr. Quizzer’s Scavenger Haunt Finale” (7-9 am ET/PT)

It’s the final stop of Mr. Quizzer’s “Scavenger Haunt.” Bill and Toony are led through a gauntlet of jump scares and killer clowns in The Catacombs, a truly harrowing haunted house located underneath the historic St. Pascal church in Chicago.

PERRY MASON – “The Case of The Dodging Domino” (9-9:30 am ET/PT)

Damion White married an actress who has an offer to return to work that involves a great song. However, she recognizes the song which has been plagiarized multiple times. Her husband is one of those involved and is charged with murder.

THE WALTONS – “The Changeling” (12-1 pm ET/PT)

Elizabeth is turning 13 years old – not quite a child, not quite a woman. Strange things begin to happen due to her being unsettled. Jason has a job giving love advice on the radio.

THE BEVERLY HILLBILLIES – “Trick or Treat” (9-9:30 pm ET/PT)

The homesick Clampetts decide to go door-to-door meeting their Beverly Hills neighbors, not knowing it is Halloween.

GREEN ACRES – “The Ballad Of Molly Turgis” (9:30-10 pm ET/PT)

Oliver wants to write a folk song about local legend Molly Turgiss, a woman so ugly she was run out of Hooterville. Facts are hard to come by, though, because the mere mention of her name causes bad to happen. Lisa feels sorry for Molly and offers to give her a makeover.

ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS – “One More Mile To Go” (1:05 am ET/PT)

A man in a race against time to dispose of his wife’s body hidden in the boot of his car finds himself menaced by an overly friendly motorcycle cop who nags him about a brake light.

ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS – “The Creeper” (1:35 am ET/PT)

A New York City woman is convinced she will be the next victim of a serial killer.