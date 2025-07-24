The Offseason to Document Female Soccer Players

TECH HEAVYWEIGHT ALEXIS OHANIAN AND NWSL STAR MIDGE PURCE PARTNER WITH ALEX BASKIN’S 32 FLAVORS AND BOX TO BOX FILMS FOR GROUNDBREAKING SERIES THE OFFSEASON

Spotlighting the Lives of Top Professional Women’s Soccer Players During the off-season,

The Offseason Subverts TV’s Traditional Production Model

For New Six-Episode Innovative Docuseries

Tech entrepreneur and lead investor of NWSL’s Angel City Alexis Ohanian, and his partner, NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) star Midge Purce, have joined forces with renowned reality-TV visionary Alex Baskin’s (Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Orange County) 32 Flavors and award-winning sports documentarians at Box to Box Films (Drive to Survive, Break Point, Full Swing) for the first ever, reality and sports-docu crossover, The Offseason.

Created by and featuring USWNT (U.S. Women’s National Team) forward and NWSL’s dominant Midge Purce, The Offseason is an unprecedented, intimate look at professional athletes during one the most pivotal training periods traditional sports media has yet to cover: the off-season. The six-episode, half-hour series delves into the never-before-seen sides of 11 top tier players in the NWSL while they spend 2 intense weeks in Miami training, partying and living together under one roof. For the first time in sports history, some of the best players, rivals and teammates across a league are living in one house with uncensored access to their personal stories, interpersonal relationships and on-field journey. The Offseason showcases the raw reality of life beyond the field, adding a fresh layer of entertainment to the sports world.

Already in production, this pioneered format has secured sole funding from Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six to bypass the traditional TV model and immediately document the tight offseason window.

Alexis Ohanian says: “It was a radical idea in 2019 for me to start an NWSL club in LA; and in 2023, everyone in Hollywood told me it was a radical idea to incubate a production company and unscripted show like The Offseason, which makes me think we’re already on the right track. All of the most successful reality TV shows feature women, and with Midge’s vision & these acclaimed producers’ execution, everyone is going to realize women’s sports was an obvious vehicle all along. Someone just had to be first.”

“Midge presented us with the exclusive opportunity to produce an original narrative around women’s sports framed around an offseason tradition she established with the NWSL,” adds Alex Baskin, CEO of 32 Flavors. “This was a story that needed to be told, and one that we think represents an entirely new lane of programming. The Offseason is a product of Box to Box Films and our expertise, blending the best of sports and ensemble reality to create a brand-new genre of television. We’re so grateful for Midge’s ingenuity, our creative collaborators at Box to Box Films and the unflinching support from Alexis, whose firm belief in the series has made it a reality.”

Paul Martin, Co-Founder of Box to Box, says: “Box to Box pushes creative boundaries in documentary storytelling and OFFSEASON is just that: the ultimate crossover of premium sports doc and high-end reality featuring some of the most exciting, new, hot-ticket sports stars on the planet. We’ll be working with excellent collaborators in Alexis, Midge, and Alex to bring the spotlight to these incredible women giving global audiences a glimpse behind the scenes of what it takes to make a sportswoman a sports star.”

“The Offseason is Vanderpump Rules meets Drive to Survive with elements entirely of its own,” says Midge Purce, Creator of The Offseason. “Fueled by the combined energy of incredibly competitive athletes, the series shines a light on our unpublicized lives in between seasons. When the games end, the real drama begins!”

The Offseason features an ensemble cast of world-class athletes, including Midge Purce, Maria Sanchez, Lo’eau LaBonta, Michelle Alozie, Taylor Smith, Nikki Stanton, Ally Watt, Taryn Torres, Paige Nielsen and Ify Onumonu.

The Offseason is created by Midge Purce and produced by 32 Flavors and Box to Box Films. Executive producers are Midge Purce and Alexis Ohanian. Alex Baskin, Jeff Festa and Shari Levine are Executive Producers for 32 Flavors, and Paul Martin and James Gay-Rees serve as Executive Producers for Box to Box Films. Danielle Medina and Jordan Jenkins serve as Executive Producers with Danielle also operating as Showrunner.