Foundation Sneak Peek

Apple TV+ unveiled the thrilling trailer for the third season of “Foundation,” the epic, hit saga from storyteller David S. Goyer. Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories and led by Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace and star Lou Llobell, the 10-episode season will debut globally with one episode on Friday, July 11 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday through September 12. The Apple Original drama is produced for Apple TV+ by Skydance Television.

“Foundation” has captivated audiences with its intricate world-building, stunning visuals, bold storytelling, and compelling performances. Season three continues the epic chronicle of a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Set 152 years after the events of season two, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled. As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as “The Mule” whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control. It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess.

Season three of “Foundation” introduces new characters and stars, including Emmy-winner Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur and Pilou Asbæk. The series also stars returning cast Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and Rowena King.

“Foundation” is produced for Apple by Skydance Television. David S. Goyer also serves as executive producer, with Bill Bost, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Robyn Asimov, David Kob, Christopher J. Byrne, Leigh Dana Jackson, Jane Espenson and Roxann Dawson also serving as executive producers.

The complete first and second seasons of “Foundation” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user’s favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 576 wins and 2,619 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

