What to Watch: The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Three

Prime Video released the highly anticipated official trailer for Season Three of the global hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty. The trailer features ‘Daylight’ from the album Lover and ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ from the album Red (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift. Season Three will debut on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The highly anticipated 11-episode season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Adapted from Jenny Han’s best-selling trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty has evolved into a global phenomenon since its debut. The first season premiered in the summer of 2022, becoming the #1 show on Prime Video during its launch weekend. Season Two followed in 2023 and more than doubled the viewership of its predecessor within the first three days.

A heartfelt multigenerational drama, the series explores a poignant love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the complexities of family, and the strength of female friendships. At its core, it’s a coming-of-age story about first love, heartbreak, and the unforgettable magic of a perfect summer.

Season Three is helmed by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka, with both also serving as executive producers alongside Karen Rosenfelt, and Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen of wiip. The series is produced in partnership by Amazon Studios and wiip.

About The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Three:

It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Jenny Han is the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Prettyseries. Her books have been published in more than 30 languages. For television, she created two new series based on her books—Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, which she executive produces and co-showruns, and the Netflix series XO, Kitty, a spinoff of the To All the Boys universe, which she also executive produces. For film, she executive produced all three films in Netflix’s global hit To All the Boys trilogy. Han lives in Brooklyn, New York.

