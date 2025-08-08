Face to Face with Scott Peterson Recap for The People vs Scott Peterson

-Shareen Anderson opens the second episode by talking to Scott in another Zoom call. She talks to him about the leaked calls with Amber Frey and how people assumed he killed his wife Laci and unborn son Conner. He admits to ‘being an a-hole’ for having an affair and didn’t say anything because he was focus on bringing his family home. He also claims he and Amber never had a real relationship. He adds that he feels guilt and shame caused by having sex with Amber and that it prevented them from searching for Laci alive.

-More archive footage is shown. An investigative journalist named Mike Gudgell talks about being involved in the case. He talks about the case and we get more archive footage and claims that Laci was spotted in several locations.

-During the time Laci disappeared, her neighbors, the Medinas, were robbed. It was speculated that the two cases could have been connected. This lead is investigated.

-A neighbor named Diane Jackson claims that she witnessed the burglars at the Medina home and felt something was off. She didn’t think much of it until the robbery was reported. It was then that she came forward. She gave the police all the information she had and a reward was posted for their capture.

-The robbers were soon caught and they cooperated with police. However, they were not African American as Diane claimed, nor did they have a van. Several other pieces of information, including the date of the robbery, were not consistent, so they were cleared.

-Despite this, several people felt this was not the case or if other people were involved. Scott thinks evidence was ignored and investigators went with theory.

-More archive footage of Amber Frey’s press conference and Scott’s media interviews are shown.

-Scott talks about being spit on, threatened and how it all took a toll on him.

-The marina where Scott claimed to be the day Laci disappeared is searched. Danny Lopez, the officer in charge at the time, replays the search and where they began looking for Laci and Conner. Homemade anchors were found, but they were not connected to the case. They were thrown back into the bay, which several people found odd.

-One of the sergeants on the case suggested looking into Point Isabel, thinking that this is where the body could have washed away. Sure enough, a woman walking the shoreline ended up spotting Laci’s body. Conner’s body is said to have been found the day before.

-Scott talks about the discovery and how he was initially in denial about it.

-After more archive footage is shown, Scott talks about being followed by the police after the bodies were discovered. He was driving and acting erratically, so he was pulled over and arrested. His hair was dyed and several things, including money, Viagra, disguises and his brother’s ID were found in the car. It is believed that he was going to flee to Mexico. He claims he dyed his hair for his own protection and used his brother’s ID to get a discount at the golf course.

-His sister-in-law Janey claims the cash was from his brother who was buying his truck.

-Laci’s family recalls finding out the news.

-The drive back to Modesto after Scott’s arrest is described as somber. Scott had shed one single tear and had eaten In-N-Out burger when they stopped for food. Scott claims that he didn’t believe what was happening at the time of his arrest.

-More archive footage is shown of Laci’s family addressing the media after the bodies were found.

-Footage of the trial and medic coverage of the case is also shown, including footage from The Larry King Show. Michael Cardoza, who did commentary for Larry’s show, talks about covering the case and doing a mock cross examination of Scott. He cannot give specifics about it, but a decision was made that Scott was not going to testify.

-More media and court footage is shown, along with talk about whether or not a fair trial was taking place. We also see more footage of Scott’s initial questioning by the police. There is also talk about the cause of death and if it was a soft kill.

-The case went into Scott’s favor when a line was deleted from a police report, claiming Laci used a restroom in a store the day before she went missing. The defense was able to plant seeds of reasonable doubt.

-We see more footage of the case and the media coverage, including Amber Frey taking the stand.

-Several people, including Janey, claim there was a lot of evidence left out of the case. Scott said the whole thing was a nightmare and that he wouldn’t let his lawyer waive time.

-Scott is soon found guilty of the murders of Laci and Conner. We see the media coverage and aftermath of the verdict being read.

-Scott talks about how he really thought he was going home that night and ended up passing out afterward.

-The jury’s penalty was that Scott would be sentenced to death.

-Janey shares letters and cards people sent her family during and after the trial.

-Despite the guilty verdict, there were still several questions that were left unanswered.

-Twenty years later, there is still doubt about Scott being guilty….and the LA Innocence Project is looking into proving he is innocent.