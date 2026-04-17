Meet Bruce Deel

Bruce Deel is an incredible icon and unsung hero. He has helped countless people though his amazing nonprofit City of Refuge, an Atlanta based program that helps provide healthcare, education and housing to those who are overcoming issues such as addiction, mental illness and returning from incarceration. Since 1997, Bruce and the amazing folks at City of Refuge have helped thousands of people and show no signs of slowing down.

In addition, they help bring awareness to relevant issues such as domestic violence and sex trafficking, while also offering support to those in need.

Now people can learn more about his story thanks to the brand new documentary The Greatest of These, now airing on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Documentary +.

Together with Nick Nanton and Katie Tschopp, who helped produce and direct the film, Bruce tells the story of how he and his family moved to Atlanta to bring hope to those who need it the most.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Bruce talked to us about the documentary, what’s next and more! Check it out in part below!