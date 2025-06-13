Emmy 2023 Nominations Announced

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

BEST WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Barry (HBO Max) Bill Hader

The Bear (FX) Christopher Storer

Jury Dut y (Amazon Freevee)Mekki Leeper

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky

The Other Two (HBO Max) Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis,

BEST WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Andor (Disney+) Beau Willimon

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer

Better Call Saul (AMC) Gordon Smith

Better Call Saul (AMC) Peter Gould

The Last Of Us (HBO Max) Craig Mazin

Succession (HBO Max) Jesse Armstrong

The White Lotus (HBO Max) Mike White

BEST WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Beef (Netflix) Lee Sung Jin

Fire Island (Hulu) Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX) Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Prey (Hulu) Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm (Prime Video) Janine Nabers, Donald Glover

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) Al Yankovic, Eric Appel

BEST DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Andor (Disney+) Benjamin Caron

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) Dearbhla Walsh

The Last Of Us (HBO Max) Peter Hoar

Succession (HBO Max) Andrij Parekh

Succession (HBO Max) Mark Mylod

Succession (HBO Max) Lorene Scafaria

The White Lotus (HBO Max) Mike White

BEST DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Barry (HBO Max) Bill Hader

The Bear (FX) Christopher Storer,

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Ms. Pat Show (BET+) Mary Lou Belli

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) Declan Lowney

Wednesday (Netflix) Tim Burton

BEST DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Beef (Netflix)Lee Sung Jin

Beef (Netflix)Jake Schreier

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) Carl Franklin

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) Paris Barclay Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton Prey (Hulu) Dan Trachtenberg BEST TALK SERIES The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+) BEST REALITY COMPETITION The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC) BEST ANIMATED PROGRAM Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Entergalactic (Netflix)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons (Fox) BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC) BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (MTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX) BEST TELEVISION MOVIE Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Prey (Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) BEST GAME SHOW Family Feud (ABC)

Jeopardy! (ABC)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

That’s My Jam (NBC)

Wheel of Fortune (ABC) BEST SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max) Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE) The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)The Oscars (ABC)75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS) BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED) Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (NBC)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

Lizzo: Live In Concert (HBO Max)

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter (ABC)

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (Netflix) BEST HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (Baking It)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race) BEST HOST FOR A GAME SHOW Mayim Bialik (Jeopardy!)

Steve Harvey (Family Feud)

Ken Jennings (Jeopardy!)

Keke Palmer (Password)

Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune) BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso) BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us) BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)

Judith Light (Poker Face)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso) BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Harriet Walter (Succession)