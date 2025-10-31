Celebrity Spotlight: Steffan Falesitch

What We Do in the Shadows is an incredible show on FX that has won over many fans. Between the acting and the writing, it is something that always has people talking. However, there is another part of it that makes it stand head and shoulders above the rest….and that is the sound and music.

That can be credited to Steffan Falesitch, who is up for his second Emmy for his work. In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, he revealed that a lot of the success can be attributed to experimentation. Since it is such a unique show, they are given a lot of leeway to be creative in terms of sound. There is a lot of trial and error involved, especially since it is a mockmentary. He revealed that there is a lot of unpredictability, but they are able to make it work and sound as realistic as possible.

However, what makes Steffan stand out above many others is the fact that he is willing to go above and beyond to give his clients what they want. While some people in the field prefer working in certain genres, Steffan prefers to focus on dealing with one project at a time and working tirelessly to make everything as perfect as possible. For him, it is not a genre, but a state of mind when it comes to working—and nothing is more important than making his clients as happy as possible.

Steffan has the talent to stand out above the competition, but his heart and soul are what makes him memorable. I cannot wait to see what he does next!