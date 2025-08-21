Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Gets Full Season Order

CBS announced today a full season order for GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE. Starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, the new comedy, created and executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland, expands the universe of THE BIG BANG THEORY and YOUNG SHELDON.

“With the resounding success of THE BIG BANG THEORY and YOUNG SHELDON, we were instantly on board when Chuck, Steven and Steve brought us the idea to further explore this world through GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The enthusiastic audience reception has demonstrated the enormous appeal of these characters and we can’t wait to see all of the hilarious fun this season will undoubtedly deliver.”

According to VideoAmp and Paramount+ internal data, the premiere episode for GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE amassed 10.6 million multiplatform viewers in its first seven days, up versus YOUNG SHELDON’s final season premiere on Feb. 15. Streaming on Paramount+ and CBS TVE ( CBS.com / CBS App) is up +72% from the last season debut of YOUNG SHELDON on an AMA basis.

GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE follows Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy (Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage. Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin and Jessie Prez also star.

GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE airs on Thursdays, (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television for the CBS Television Network.