Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble Join The Voice

Season 26 Set to Begin This Fall on NBC and Next Day on Peacock

Confirmed at today’s upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns for season 26 in the fall with a powerhouse coaching panel as Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé join returning coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.

Bublé, an unstoppable talent known for his world-class showmanship, brings his singular style and vocal power to the dynamic coaching panel. He is a friend of “The Voice,” having served as a season 3 advisor to Team Blake.

Already known as Coach Snoop in the world of sports, he now takes his skills from the field to the Voice stage. An industry mogul and globally recognized innovator, Snoop Dogg taps into his extensive work in music and unique approach as an entertainer to bolster the competition. He previously took the reins as season 20 mega mentor.

Industry trailblazers Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani reclaim their red chairs for another chance at coaching a fresh crop of rising artists. This marks McEntire’s third consecutive season on the show and Stefani’s eighth.

The season 25 live shows continue today at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a powerful two-hour semi-final. The top nine artists will perform a song specifically dedicated to their hometowns as they vie for a spot in the finale.

“The Voice” is the most-watched alternative series for the 2023-24 season (L7).

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.

ABOUT SNOOP DOGG

An entertainment industry mogul, Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force, consistently raising the bar as a globally recognized innovator. Snoop Dogg is a multi-platinum rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, businessman and icon.

Over the course of his storied music career, Snoop has released 21 studio albums, sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, reached #1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and received 20 Grammy Award nominations.

With an incredible life story tailor made for a film treatment, Universal is currently in development on Snoop’s biopic directed by award winner Allen Hughes (“Menace II Society,” “Dead Presidents,” “The Book of Eli”). The untitled film will be written by Joe Robert Cole (“Black Panther”) and produced by Snoop, Hughes, Brian Grazer and Sara Ramaker.

The film will be the first release from Death Row Pictures, the film and TV offshoot of legendary Death Row Records, which Snoop acquired in 2022 and was the home to many of his most iconic albums, including 1994’s “Doggystyle.”

Prior to his appearance on “The Voice” this fall, Snoop will have a major presence on NBC’s coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris. He will serve as one of NBC’s hosts and will be seen throughout the Games attending various competitions, visiting with athletes and their friends and families, and exploring city landmarks. His reports will air both on NBC’s primetime show as well as Peacock.

Exemplified by his entrepreneurial spirit, Snoop recently teamed with rap legend Dr. Dre and launched the new premium spirits company Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop. Arriving on the 30th anniversary of “Doggystyle,” which was produced by Dr. Dre, the company is named for Snoop’s Grammy-nominated 1994 classic song “Gin & Juice.”

In addition, Snoop has teamed with Happi Co. to create his own dessert, Dr. Bombay Ice Cream. The ice cream comes in seven flavors, including Syrupy Waffle Sundaze and Rollin’ in the Dough, and is available at Walmart and all grocery retail stores around the country.

As a philanthropist, Snoop launched the Snoop Youth Football League 17 years ago that has since seen more than 40 kids make it to the NFL. As part of the SYFL, Snoop Special Stars ensures that kids with any physical, mental or developmental disabilities also participate.

Snoop has long been involved in many endeavors, including tech, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands and cannabis industries.

ABOUT MICHAEL BUBLÉ

A Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum artist, Michael Bublé has enjoyed enormous success as one of the top touring artists of all time, selling more than 75 million albums worldwide over the course of his extraordinary career. Bublé has spent the past two decades deeply committed to not only keep the flames of the Great American Songbook alive and well – to not only breathe new life into them – but to bring his singular style, vocal power, and passion to timeless tunes that he loves.

He has earned five Grammys, 15 Juno Awards, six multi-platinum albums, more than 14 billion global streams, and stars on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Bublé’s self-titled debut album in 2003 was followed by a series of multi-platinum, #1 albums, including “Call Me Irresponsible” (2007), “Crazy Love” (2009), “To Be Loved” (2013), “Love” (2018) and “Christmas” (2011). His 11th studio album, “Higher” (2022), marked his ninth Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart and seventh consecutive studio album to debut in the Top 3.

Lauded for his world-class showmanship and spectacular concert production, Bublé has performed sold out shows in over 30 countries. With unstoppable talent, energy and a voice that is equally at home singing standards, pop, swing, jazz, R&B, and comedy, Michael takes his audiences on a special journey every night – singing his heart out, serenading them with beautiful love songs, making them laugh, cry, and dance – to give them an evening they will never forget