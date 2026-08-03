Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro Recap for 8/3/2026

This week’s episode of Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro has Jenna Johnson as the guest judge and mentor, joining Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas, who are the show’s main judges.

Robert Irwin hosts.

Jenna will teach them how to create hot chemistry on the dance floor. The couples will do the rumba or the tango and make the dance hot enough where Mark isn’t sure he should be watching, especially with his mom.

Everyone takes turns dancing with one another before they pick partners. In the end, it is Allen and Nina, Tristen and Stephani (despite her initially wanting Allen), AJ and Adele,

One couple will go home tonight, so everyone must work very hard to get their chemistry and dancing as hot as possible.

Rumba:

Tristen and Stephani

Adele and AJ

Argentine Tango:

Erik and Selena

Nina and Allen

Stephani and Tristen deal with some tension since she didn’t want him as a partner.

There seems to be a lot of tension with several other pairs, all of whom worry about doing well and not letting their partners down.

In addition to dancing, the couples get to know each other to help connect on a deeper level,

Jenna meets with each couple to help them hit that chemistry and make it as sexy and realistic as possible.

Allen and Adele hang out together while Nina works on the routine alone. He worries about connecting with Nina and she (Nina)worries about getting it right.

Tristen and Selena also spend quality time together.

Time to perform!

Adele and AJ: THAT WAS HOT! The chemistry oozed between them and the choreography was amazing. WOW.

Shirley: She thinks Adele is a star but thinks this is a bit new for AJ and wants him to go deeper.

Jenna: She is glad they took her advice.

Mark: The rumba was good, albeit a bit rocky.

Selena and Erik: Their technique was spot on and those lifts were incredible. They also has amazing chemistry that lit up the stage. HOT HOT HOT!

Jenna: She is speechless! It was hot!

Mark: He thinks they are ready and did a great job.

Shirley: She gives them a standing ovation and thinks it could be on DWTS tomorrow.

Tristen and Stephani: The dance itself is beautiful and they are both incredibly talented, but the chemistry seems to be lacking, which is sad to see. There is a major disconnect between them and it seems like the tension from the week took its toll on the dance.

Mark: They interpreted the song well, but he wanted more.

Shirley: She liked the choreography but it didn’t meet her expectations.

Jenna: There was a slight fire missing and wants them to get out of their own way.

Allen and Nina: It is the best of the night. It is clean, has a more romantic chemistry and beautiful technique and artistry.

Jenna: she was captivated by their chemistry.

Shirley: She saw a lot of different dances in one and it was executed well.

Mark: This was their best dance.

The bottom two couples are Stephani and Tristen and Allen and Nina, with Stephani and Tristen going home.

More next week, stay tuned!