America’s Got Talent Recap for 7/21/2026

We are in week seven of season twenty-one on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. As always, Terry Crews hosts, while Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

Each one has two Golden Buzzers. All the Golden Buzzers have been used!

Howie Blandel: He is a Howie Mandel impersonator that gets buzzed by Mel B and Simon….four times. Howie wants to see him and then the audience cheers for him to come back.

After a moment with Howie, he goes into a comedy act making fun of moments in Howie’s career. It is funny, albeit cringe, so he gets buzzed for real this time. I mean, they weren’t knee slapping jokes, but I actually kind of liked him? He reminded me of my seventh grade science teacher that would begin each class reading and telling bad jokes.

The Sound: They are a father and sons country band that get the judges and audience clapping along to the song Country Road. They are kind of cute and fun to watch, I can see them performing at county fairs or something.

Four yeses!

Cat Williams: He is a comedian dressed as a cat.,,,and makes cat jokes…..and gets buzzed off stage. Mel B thinks it is the same guy who impersonated Howie, but he insists he is someone different.

Los Servidores: They are a group of law enforcement officers that sing for their community. They do a mariachi type performance, and it is ADORABLE. It is filled with fun, good music and a whole lot of cuteness. I would go see these guys perform if they were in town.

Four yeses!

Manramp: He is a carpenter who is in a box and has people do different skateboard tricks over his body….both in and out of the box. It reminds me of that daredevil episode of Psych when McNab tried doing tricks in the station and hijinks ensued.

Four yeses!

Sarah Hardwig: She is a musician who has been legally blind since she was five months old. Her goal is to show what can go right no matter what happens in life. She plays the guitar while belting out a country ballad! I wish we had more Golden Buzzers because she deserves one!

Four yeses…or 4,230 according to Simon.

Aidan Corcoran: He is a magician who has been doing magic since he was nine years old. Thr act begins with him giving Sofia something but no one, not even her can look at it. Everyone must think of someone they care about. Someone in the audience named Brooke is told to think about her person, who is her best friend. He writes down a name, Alyia…and it is her best friend.

Simon then takes a dollar bill from another audience member and then the person must write something unique on it. The bill is then ripped, put in a wine glass and set on fire.

Sofia then opens her hand and it is the very dollar bill, complete with the initials the person wrote on it and the ripped corner.

Back to Brooke. Her friend’s birthday is 02/29/2000…..and that is part of the serial number on the bill.

Four yeses!

Lou: Another comedian…..another buzzed act. I am beginning to wonder if it is that same dude who did the previous two acts. However, this is the better of the acts and quite funny, kind of like Dad jokes done by Satan.

He gets through….but not sure if it is the same dude? ::goes to google:: it IS the same dude!! He should just do comedy acts as different characters if he gets to the live shows. Or goes on tour.

Maria: She is from Germany and was paralyzed for two years. Watching AGT helped her get through it all.

She does a contortionist act and WOW. Not only does she twist her body this way and that, but she adds acrobatics for good measure….and even walks all twisted onto the judges’ desk and then has Howie put her all twisted into a box.

She moves on to the next round!

Pynk Beard: He is a singer/songwriter from Alabama. One of his most famous songs is Scars to Your Beautiful. Tonight, he channels his inner country singer and is probably the cutest who ever cuted. There is something so endearing about him that makes me so happy. His band is also adorable!

All yeses!!!

Time to narrow down the acts!!! Everyone is in a room and must choose 34 acts to join the Golden Buzzer acts in the live shows. They go through each act carefully and decide that some of them need to have a second audition.

Each judge chooses the acts they want to see again and watch their initial auditions. They then choose who they want to see more of and next week? The acts going to the live shows will be revealed.

Stay tuned!