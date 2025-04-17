100 Foot Wave Sneak Peek

100 FOOT WAVE returns for a third season to chronicle the globe-trotting adventures of big wave surfer Garrett McNamara, his wife Nicole and their young family, as well as those of fellow surfers Andrew “Cotty” Cotton, CJ Macias, Justine DuPont, Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca, Nic von Rupp, Kai Lenny, Pedro “Scooby” Vianna, Tony Laureano, Ian Cosenza, Michelle des Bouillons, and others. 100 FOOT WAVE expands from the cliff tops of Nazaré, Portugal, where McNamara first set a big wave world record in 2011, to exciting new locales such as Cortes Bank in the far reaches of the Pacific Ocean, Safi, Morocco, Montaldo, Italy, and O’ahu, Hawaii for the rarely held Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. The adrenaline-filled series closely follows these extreme athletes’ drive and passion, with cameras by their side for the highs and lows of their lives – the doubts and tragedies, the euphoria and triumphs, the life-changing decisions, the fears that haunt them and the challenges that fuel them.