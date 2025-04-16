Lego Masters Contestants, Sneak Preview Revealed

Lego Masters revealed their season three contestants, as well as a special sneak preview that will take place on June 5th.

Meet the Contestants:

JUSTIN & AUSTIN City: Albuquerque, NM Relationship: Doctors

EMILY & LIAM City: Tucson, AZ Relationship: Mother & Son

DAVE & EMILY Cities: Surrey, BC | Maple Ridge, BC Relationship: Siblings

CHRISTINE & MICHELLE Cities: West Warwick, RI | Houston, TX Relationship: Friends

NICK & STACEY City: Toronto, ON | Kelowna, BC Relationship: Influencers

KERRY & PATRICK Cities: College Grove, TN | Knoxville, TN Relationship: Grandpappies

LIZ & ERIN Cities: Hudson, MA | Pittsfield, MA Relationship: Moms

BRENDAN & GREG Cities: Springfield, MO | Weymouth, MA Relationship: Brothers

STEPHEN & STEPHEN City: Calgary, AB, Canada Relationship: Firefighters

EDDIE & ASIZA City: Spokane, WA Relationship: Siblings

DREW & MIRANDA City: Pocatello, ID | Provo, UT Relationship: Siblings

JON & XAVIER City: Sunnyside, NY | Elmhurst, NY Relationship: Friends