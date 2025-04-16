Lego Masters Contestants, Sneak Preview Revealed
Originally posted on May 26, 2022 @ 7:40 pm
Lego Masters Contestants, Sneak Preview Revealed
Lego Masters revealed their season three contestants, as well as a special sneak preview that will take place on June 5th.
Meet the Contestants:
|
|
JUSTIN & AUSTIN
City: Albuquerque, NM
Relationship: Doctors
|
|
EMILY & LIAM
City: Tucson, AZ
Relationship: Mother & Son
|
|
DAVE & EMILY
Cities: Surrey, BC | Maple Ridge, BC
Relationship: Siblings
|
|
CHRISTINE & MICHELLE
Cities: West Warwick, RI | Houston, TX
Relationship: Friends
|
|
NICK & STACEY
City: Toronto, ON | Kelowna, BC
Relationship: Influencers
|
|
KERRY & PATRICK
Cities: College Grove, TN | Knoxville, TN
Relationship: Grandpappies
|
|
LIZ & ERIN
Cities: Hudson, MA | Pittsfield, MA
Relationship: Moms
|
|
BRENDAN & GREG
Cities: Springfield, MO | Weymouth, MA
Relationship: Brothers
|
|
STEPHEN & STEPHEN
City: Calgary, AB, Canada
Relationship: Firefighters
|
|
EDDIE & ASIZA
City: Spokane, WA
Relationship: Siblings
|
|
DREW & MIRANDA
City: Pocatello, ID | Provo, UT
Relationship: Siblings
|
|
JON & XAVIER
City: Sunnyside, NY | Elmhurst, NY
Relationship: Friends