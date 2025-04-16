Lego Masters Contestants, Sneak Preview Revealed
TV News

Lego Masters Contestants, Sneak Preview Revealed

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on May 26, 2022 @ 7:40 pm

Lego Masters Contestants, Sneak Preview Revealed

Lego Masters revealed their season three contestants, as well as a special sneak preview that will take place on June 5th.

Meet the Contestants:

image002.png

JUSTIN & AUSTIN

City: Albuquerque, NM

Relationship: Doctors

image003.png

EMILY & LIAM

City: Tucson, AZ

Relationship: Mother & Son 

 

image004.png

DAVE & EMILY

Cities: Surrey, BC | Maple Ridge, BC

Relationship: Siblings

 

image005.png

CHRISTINE & MICHELLE

Cities: West Warwick, RI | Houston, TX

Relationship: Friends

image007.png

NICK & STACEY

City: Toronto, ON | Kelowna, BC

Relationship: Influencers

image008.png

KERRY & PATRICK

Cities: College Grove, TN | Knoxville, TN

Relationship: Grandpappies

image009.png

LIZ & ERIN

Cities: Hudson, MA | Pittsfield, MA

Relationship: Moms

image010.png

BRENDAN & GREG

Cities: Springfield, MO | Weymouth, MA

Relationship: Brothers

image011.png

STEPHEN & STEPHEN

City: Calgary, AB, Canada

Relationship: Firefighters

image012.png

EDDIE & ASIZA

City: Spokane, WA

Relationship: Siblings

image013.png

DREW & MIRANDA

City: Pocatello, ID | Provo, UT

Relationship: Siblings

image014.png

JON & XAVIER

City: Sunnyside, NY | Elmhurst, NY

Relationship: Friends
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. America’s Most Wanted Returning to FOX
  2. Lego Masters: Paras and Moto’s Exit Interview
  3. Lego Masters Recap for July 20, 2021
  4. Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel Cast in Monarch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Direct hire fdh. Com is ready.