So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 5/25/2022
Sammi Turano

Originally posted on May 25, 2022 @ 10:20 pm

Second night of auditions, here we go! Since it went super-fast and was kind of hard to follow, I just listed who made it through and who was eliminated

The Yeses:

James Lord Finn–Street Dancer

Brianna Grey–Street Dancer (and James’s girlfriend!)

Jordin Suwalski–Contemporary

Shafar DelGado–Hip hop

Carter Williams–Ballroom

Keaton Kermode–Contemporary

Alexis Warr–Ballroom

Beau Harmon–Broadway

Zyiasia Knighton–ballet/contemporary

The Nos:

Jermaine Barber-Krump

Ohiole Dibua–Hip hop

Camryn Bridges–Jazz

Austin Lee–Jazz

Alyssa Marie Muna–Ballet

More next week, stay tuned!

