Martin Spinoff Greenlit for BET+
- Tommy Davidson Quote: “Did you miss me? Well, now you don’t have to! I’m excited and honored to be a part of such a creative project with the brilliant mind of Martin Lawrence, over 30 years in the making. Fans have requested it and now it’s coming to BET+!”
- BET+ has greenlit “Varnell Hill,” a workplace comedy series based on the beloved character made famous by actor and comedian Tommy Davidson from the original series “Martin,” which starred Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Thomas Mikal Ford, and Carl Anthony Payne.
- Davidson is set to star, reprising his namesake guest role.
- The straight-to-series order will showcase a mixture of exciting new characters and celebrity guest cameos.
- Set behind the scenes of a long-running late-night talk show, The Varnell Hill Show is a workplace comedy that delves into the chaotic world of television production. The series explores Varnell’s journey to remain relevant in an ever-evolving industry and the corporate dynamics of network executives, business stakeholders, and creative teams involved in the making of the show. With its blend of satire, humor, cutaways, and fourth-wall breaks, the show promises to engage audiences in a fresh and innovative way.
- Martin Lawrence, co-creator, will serve as an executive producer.
- Co-creator, writer, and director Bentley Kyle Evans will serve as showrunner and executive producer.
- Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Andy Horne, Stacy Lyles, Robert Lawrence, and Rae Proctor will also serve as executive producers.
- Rose Catherine Pinkney and Jason Harvey will executive produce for BET+.
- The series will be produced by Bentley Evans and his production team.
- Production for the new season and a premiere will be announced at a later date.
