Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 9/19/2022: The Disney Plus Premiere

Tonight is the season premiere of Dancing With The Stars 31 on Disney Plus. We have sixteen pairs dancing tonight with one going home at the end of the night.

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro host, with Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judging.

Celebrity: Jordin Sparks

Claim to Fame: American Idol winner

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Sammi:I like how she did a Whitney tribute since they worked together and she is a huge fan.

The dance is great and shows that she is a natural dancer. She looks a bit nervous, but other than that, it is a good, solid performance with lots of chemistry and fun moments.

Len: He appreciates that it was a proper dance and thinks it was fantastic.

Derek: She needs to work on her foot placement, but he loved it overall.

Bruno: It was a sparkling performance, but she needs to work on precision.

Carrie Ann: She did not disappoint.

Scores: 7-6-6-7=26/40

Celebrity: Sam Champion

Claim to Fame: ABC Meteorologist

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Hold Me Closer

Sammi: That was so cute! He looks like he is having the time of his life and I am here for it!

Derek: He is so sweet to watch and he loves his smile.

Bruno: The forecast is good for him!

Carrie Ann: He was nervous, but sweet.

Len: It started with some dark clouds, but it was a fantastic performance.

Scores: 5-5-5-5=20/40

Celebrity:Heidi D’Amelio

Claim to Fame: Reality star

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Lady Marmalade

Sammi: She seems like she is going to be a fun contestant. She did a really good job for her first time out, but it was obvious she was very nervous. I think with more practice, she will be just fine.

Bruno: She is a red hot mama.

Carrie Ann: She is amazing.

Len: She did well, but needs freedom in her movement.

Derek: He thinks she did well, but wonders who her husband/Charli’s dad will vote for.

Scores: 6-6-6-6=24/30

Celebrity:Daniel Durant

Claim to Fame: CODA star

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Tango

Song: Barbra Streisand

Sammi: He is so cute and Britt is so sweet. I am thrilled she is willing to learn ASL to help better communicate with him.

The dance was so much fun and he seems like he is going to be a great asset to the show.

Carrie Ann: He is going to be a great asset to the school.

Len: He is so excited to see him do more in the show.

Derek: He wanted more movement, but overall, he was impressive.

Bruno: He was a magnetic performer.

Scores: 7-6-7-7=27/40

Celebrity: Jessie James Decker

Claim to Fame: Country Singer

Pro: Alan Bernsen

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Sweet Home Alabama

Sammi: She seems like she is really willing to work for this. If nothing else, she looks like she is having a blast out there.

Len: She needs to work on her legs.

Derek: He agrees she needs to work on her legs, but thinks she did well.

Bruno: He liked the country, but she lost the dance.

Carrie Ann: She loves how she went for it.

Scores: 5-5-5-5=20/40

Celebrity: Teresa Giudice

Claim to Fame: Real Housewives of New Jersey star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Tango

Song: We Found Love

Sammi: She is so fun to watch and I love how she did her infamous table flip. Her dancing needs a bit more finesse, but I know she will get there.

Derek: She needs to work on her focus, but did well.

Bruno: She needs to become the dance.

Carrie Ann: She should take up space.

Len: She lost focus halfway through.

Scores: 5-5-5-5=20/40

Celebrity: Wayne Brady

Claim to Fame: TV star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: She’s A Bad Mama Jamma

Sammi: I love how he is doing this for his grandma. The dance is a lot of fun and he is definitely proving to have natural talent….I think he may be a contender and early favorite.

Bruno: Welcome to Wayne’s Dance World!

Carrie Ann: She loved the dance, but thinks he needed to smooth things out.

Len: It was the most watchable dance of the night so far.

Derek: He is an iconic performer.

Scores: 7-7-7-8=29/40

Celebrity: Cheryl Ladd

Claim to Fame: Charlie’s Angels star

Pro: Louis Van Amstel

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Give It Up

Sammi: I just adore the two of them together. She is a very impressive dancer for someone her age and has a sweet, bubbly personality.

Carrie Ann: She loves her swagger, but thinks it was a bit too simple.

Len: It had nice action and chemistry.

Derek: He was smiling through the whole thing.

Bruno: She is a radiant angel who needs a bit of devil.

Scores: 6-5-5-5=21/40

Celebrity: Vinny Guadagnino

Claim to Fame: Jersey Shore star

Pro: Koko Iwasaki

Dance: Salsa

Song: Titi Me Pregunto

Sammi: It looked like a very clubby dance, but still fun. He definitely needs to work on his technique, but I think he will do well with more practice.

Len: He thinks it was rough.

Derek: He got ahead of the music.

Bruno: The timing was off, so it was amazing he finished.

Carrie Ann: He has presence, but he let Koko do all the work.

Scores: 4-4-4-5=17/40

Celebrity: Shangela

Claim to Fame: RuPaul’s Drag Race star

Pro: Glen Savchenko

Dance: Salsa

Song: When I Grow Up

Sammi: That was by far my favorite dance of the night. The two of them are so fun, exciting and those moves were incredible!

Derek: He loved the side by side.

Bruno:He thought it was hot and spicy.

Carrie Ann: They were fierce.

Len: It was a fantastic dance.

Scores: 7-7-7-7=28/40

Celebrity: Trevor Donovan

Claim to Fame: Hallmark star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Dancing With Myself

Sammi: He seems so nervous, but managed to do a good, solid dance. I know he is afraid of dancing, but hopefully he will stay on the show and overcome his fear.

Bruno: It was quite a ride!

Carrie Ann: There was a lift, but she liked the content.

Len: It lacked control.

Derek: It wasn’t a catastrophe.

Scores: 5-5-5-6=21/40

Celebrity: Gabby Windey

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Jive

Song: As It Was

Sammi: She is definitely a front runner. I like her dancing and the chemistry between the two of them. She is graceful and beautiful to watch.

Carrie Ann: She is blown away by them.

Len: It was great!

Derek: It was the best dance of the night.

Bruno: It was first class.

Scores: 7-7-7-7=28/40

Celebrity: Joseph Baena

Claim to Fame: Fitness model

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Jive

Song: Pump It

Sammi: There was something so endearing about this dance….he seems like he is a ball of energy and she just seemed there for it all. They do need some work, but overall, I think they have potential.

Len: He needs to work on his feet.

Derek: He thinks it was enjoyable.

Bruno: He liked the musicality.

Carrie Ann: He reminded her of Iman from last season.

Scores: 6-5-6-6=23/40

Celebrity: Jason Lewis

Claim to Fame: Sex and the City star

Pro:Peta Murgatroyd

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Get Lucky

Sammi: He seemed to really be struggling. I feel bad for him because he is trying, but it wasn’t working.

Derek: They can only get better.

Bruno: Don’t count out loud.

Carrie Ann: He needs to breathe.

Len: It was disappointing.

Scores: 5-4-4-5=18/40

Celebrity: Selma Blair

Claim to Fame: TV/film actress/MS advocate

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Time of My Life

Sammi: I cried watching this. One of my good friends has MS and is so strong like Selma. Seeing this dance made me think of her and how glad I am that people like Selma are bringing awareness to MS. The dance was also so beautiful and elegant, making it one of the top ones of the night.

Bruno: She created magic.

Carrie Ann: She danced like a true artist.

Len: She did beautifully and should never underestimate herself.

Derek: Her strength and courage define her, not her illness.

Scores: 7-7-7-7=28/40

Celebrity:Charli D’Amelio

Claim to Fame: TikTok star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Savage

Sammi: That was a good way to end the night. I am thrilled Mark is back and think he and Charlie have a good partnership. I am curious to see how it goes in the future.

Carrie Ann: Welcome to Disney Plus, TikTok!

Len: She nailed it!

Derek: Welcome back, Mark and Charli exceeded his expectations.

Bruno: This was the cherry on the cake tonight.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Bottom two: Teresa and Pasha, Jason and Peta

Eliminated: Jason and Peta