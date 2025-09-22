Dancing With The Stars Disney Night Preview

“Disney Night” – There will be Disney magic in the ballroom as nine celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete on the fifth week of the 2019 season of “Dancing with the Stars,” live, MONDAY, OCT. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

For the first time in the show’s history, the opening dance number will take place at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, in a pre-recorded segment and will feature the cast on Main Street, U.S.A. and in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, choreographed by the acclaimed Zach Woodlee (“Grease Live” and “Glee”). During the show, the celebrity contestants and their pros take over the Happiest Place on Earth as they seek inspiration for their dance numbers at Disney California Adventure Park and Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. One lucky “Dancing with the Stars” couple will even get to travel to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and take the controls of the Millennium Falcon. From thrill attractions to favorite Disney characters and more, this will be a “Disney Night” to remember.

Vying for America’s vote, each couple will dance to a variety of beloved Disney songs including “We’re All in This Together” from “High School Musical,” “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid,” “A Spoonful of Sugar” from “Mary Poppins,” “Beauty and the Beast” from the live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” and “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from the live-action “The Lion King,” among others.

In addition, a special dance inspired by new song “Into the Unknown” from “Disney’s Frozen II” will be featured. And special looks from Disney+’s upcoming “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and live-action “Lady and the Tramp” will be shown.

Each Monday night, the live vote (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will be combined with the judges’ scores and tabulated in real time. The live votes will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EDT/CDT time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window).

The couples are (with their dance choice) the following:

Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko (Samba)

Model and photographer Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy (Viennese Waltz)

Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber (Contemporary)

“The Bachelorette” Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten (Foxtrot)

“The Office” actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov (Jazz)

TV host and “Queer Eye” star Karamo and Jenna Johnson (Samba)

Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson (Jazz)

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold (Quickstep)

TV and film actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater (Paso)

For the first time ever, “Dancing with the Stars” now has an official podcast! Every week with host Kym Johnson Herjavec, “Dancing with the Stars” fans can listen in and get a behind-the-ballroom perspective for all the latest backstage action, reactions and exclusive interviews with their favorite couples and cast members. These special access episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays on Apple, Spotify, Acast and other podcast platforms. The “Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast” is produced by BBC Studios. David King is the producer, and Fabrizia Mauro and Lisa Ledterman are the managing producers.

Hosted by two-time Emmy® Award-winning host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including head judge, Len Goodman, and dancers/choreographers Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

“Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares is executive producer.