Dancing With The Stars 31 Elvis Night Songs and Dances
Previews TV Shows

Dancing With The Stars 31 Elvis Night Songs and Dances

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 22, 2022 @ 7:37 pm

Dancing With The Stars 31 Elvis Night Songs and Dances

  • Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Viennese Waltz to If I Can Dream
  • Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will pentorm a Jive to  Jailhouse Rock
  • Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Jive to Burning Love
  • Sam Champion, nd pro Cheryl Burke will perform a Viennese Waltz to Heartbreak Hotel
  • Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Quickstep to Bossa Nova Baby
  • Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Foxtrot to Suspicious Minds
  • Jessie James Decker and or Alan Bersten will perform a Foxtrot to Trouble
  • Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Rumba to Always on My Mind
  • Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Jive to King Creole
  • Teresa Giudice and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Jive to All Shook Up
  • Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Quickstep to Viva Las Vegas
  • Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis van Amstel will performs a Tango to A Little Less Conversation
  • Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Quickstep to Shake, Rattle and Roll
  • Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Quickstep to Hound Dog
  • Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Viennese Waltz to  Can’t Help Falling In Love
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Dancing With The Stars 31 Elvis Night Recap for 9/26/2022
  2. Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 9/19/2022: The Disney Plus Premiere
  3. Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 10/17/2022: Most Memorable Year
  4. Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 10/18/2022: Prom Night
See also  Dancing With the Stars Recap for 9/24/2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

unternehmenseintrag erstellen cgd. ### die entstehung von vardi flowers. lokale webpräsenz bizprox.