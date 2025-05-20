Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 11/7/2022: 90s Night
Tonight is 90s Night on Dancing With The Stars
Celebrity: Trevor Donovan
Claim to Fame: Hallmark star
Pro: Emma Slater
Dance: Salsa
Song: Barbie Girl by Aqua
Sammi: This is so cute….the song brings back so many memories from college when my friend Kim would send it to me in every language via IM.
The dance has a lot of fun moves, but more importantly, he is showing off more confidence and energy than ever before.
Len: He loved it.
Derek: He loves his confidence.
Bruno:He has grown as a performer.
Carrie Ann: It was a great way to kick off the night.
Scores: 8-9-8-9=34/40
Celebrity: Shangela
Claim to Fame: Ru Paul Drag Queen Star
Pro: Gleb Savchenko
Dance: Samba
Song: Spice Up Your Life by Spice Girls
Sammi: Well, hello, Sassy Spice. That had sass, spice and a ton of energy. WOW. If she doesn’t make it to the finals, I will not be happy! This was her best performance to date!
Derek: She crushed it!
Bruno: It was fantastic!
Carrie Ann: That was LIT!
Len: She gave it everything.
Scores: 10-9-9-9=37/40
Celebrity: Wayne Brady
Claim to Fame: Actor and Host
Pro: Witney Carson
Dance: Salsa
Song: Motownphilly by Boyz II Men
Sammi: WOW! He really nailed that dance. Everyone else better step it up tonight because this was his best dance!
Bruno: He is unstoppable!
Carrie Ann: This was his best dance.
Len: It was full of energy and top notch.
Derek: He nailed it.
Scores: PERFECT SCORE
Celebrity: Daniel Durant
Claim to Fame: CODA star
Pro: Britt Stewart
Dance: Jazz
Song: Enjoy the Silence by Depeche Mode
Sammi: This was a winning performance with so much power–especially when they danced without the music.
Carrie Ann: He is saving so many people with his performances and being on the show.
Len: He never fails to amaze him.
Derek: It was insanely powerful.
Bruno: The world is proud of him.
Scores: 10-9-10-10=39/40
Celebrity: Heidi D’Amelio
Claim to Fame: Reality star
Pro: Artem Chigvintsev
Dance: Contemporary
Song: Ironic by Alanis Morissette
Sammi: I never would have thought of this song for a contemporary dance, but somehow Artem made it work….as an aside, Heidi’s dress is gorgeous!
Len: This dance didn’t suit her personality.
Derek: Hats off to her for trying.
Bruno: She let it all out.
Carrie Ann: She let go tonight.
Scores: 9-8-9-9=35/40
Celebrity: Gabby Windey
Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Dance: Samba
Song: Living La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin
Sammi: She is on fire tonight. Val took his shirt off….and then the camera work got all messed up, which was distracting. However, what I did see was a solid, fun samba!
Derek: It was brilliant!
Bruno: The content was insane.
Carrie Ann: She is a well oiled machine.
Len: It had flair and care.
Scores: PERFECT SCORE
Celebrity: Vinny Guadagnino
Claim to Fame: Jersey Shore star
Pro: Koko Iwasaki
Dance Tango
Song: What is Love by Haddaway
Sammi: He seems to really appreciate his journay on the show and he wants to do well!Tonight shows how much he has improved and he is just so adorable!
Bruno: He tried to do everything correctly.
Carrie Ann: He did well with this challenge and she loves his personality.
Len: Well done!
Derek: He is fun and charismatic.
Scores: 8-7-7-7=29/40
Celebrity: Charli D’Amelio
Claim to Fame: TikTok star
Pro: Mark Ballas
Dance: Tango
Song: Song 2 by Blur
Sammi: That is a fantastic dance to end this round. I have to say, for someone so young, Charli brings it every week and has such an incredible work ethic.
Carrie Ann: It was beyond anything she ever witnessed.
Len: It was sharp, clean and crisp.
Derek: She nailed it.
Bruno: He loved the quality of movement.
Scores: PERFECT SCORE
RELAY!
Shangela/Gleb vs. Daniel/Britt
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice
Both teams did very well, but as much as I love Vanilla Ice, his performance took away from the dancing. He should have just done a performance for the troupe. However, they both nailed this performance.
Len: It was an 8 for both of them in terms of performance, but Shangela stood out a bit more and therefore, won the relay and five extra points.
Vinny/Koko vs. Trevor/Emma
Dance: Samba
Song: Never Gonna Get It by En Vogue
Again, the performance from the singers takes away from the dancing. That being said, Trevor did better technically, but Vinny was more fun.
Carrie Ann: It was so close and they both did so well and came so far. Trevor wins the five points.
Heidi/Artem vs. Wayne and Witney
Dance: Samba
Song: Shoop by Salt-n-Pepa
That was a fun dance….Wayne really made it his own, while Heidi really brought it as a whole.
Bruno: They both had what he was looking for, but Wayne wins the five points.
Charli/Mark vs. Gabby/Val
Dance: Salsa
Song: Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody by Kid ‘N’ Play
Both of them did soooo well…..Charli nailed the dance, but that LIFT Gabby and Val did….WOW!
Derek: They both crushed it, but the five points go to Charli.
Elimination time!
Elimination 1: Heidi and Artem
Bottom Two: Vinny and Koko, Trevor and Emma
Elimination 2: Vinny and Koko
More next week, stay tuned!