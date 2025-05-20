What to Watch: Dan Da Dan

Mainichi Broadcasting System, Inc. (MBS) has released a new trailer ahead of the theatrical and streaming launch of the smash-hit anime series DAN DA DAN. The new trailer features a tease of the upcoming opening theme song “On The Way,” written specifically for the next installment of the series by the hit J-Pop artist AiNA THE END. AiNA THE END began her career as a member of the punk-rock group BiSH, and has gone on to release multiple acclaimed albums as a solo artist. Outside of her work with BiSH, she has appeared as the vocalist for various globally popular artists such as Kenshi Yonezu, TK from Ling tosite sigure, Mondo Grosso, and Sugizo. In 2023, her singles “Red:birthmark” and “Ai Kotoba” were featured songs in the hit anime series Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2 and The Apothecary Diaries respectively. On the release of “On The Way,” AiNA THE END commented the following: “I am so pleased to announce that I have written “On The Way,” the opening theme for the second season of DAN DA DAN. I really love DAN DA DAN, both the original manga and the first season of the anime series, and am so happy to have this opportunity. In “On The Way,” I poured my heart into creating music that captures the bittersweet emotions of love while fighting and running to protect what is most important. The song also represents the feelings of Momo and Okarun, and I hope that it can serve as a source of encouragement for those who are feeling lost. I really love this song!” YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/@aina_THEEND Twitter(X)：https://twitter.com/aina_BiSH Staff Twitter(X)：https://twitter.com/aina_THEEND Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/ainatheend_official/ Official Site：https://ainatheend.jp/ Official TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@ainatheendofficial Weibo：https://m.weibo.cn/u/7932903646?luicode=10000011&lfid=231583 Music Credit “On The Way” Lyrics: AiNA THE END/Shin Sakiura Music: AiNA THE END/Shin Sakiura Arranged by Shin Sakiura The critically lauded and wildly popular show returns for a new chapter, following the first season’s conclusion in December 2024. With production from the acclaimed animation studio Science SARU (DEVILMAN crybaby, INU-OH, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off), the series’ second season is co-directed by Fuga Yamashiro, director of the first season, and longtime Science SARU veteran Abel Gongora, who directed the highly acclaimed opening theme animation of the series’ first season. Composer kensuke ushio (Chainsaw Man, DEVILMAN crybaby) returns to the production for the score. The first season of DAN DA DAN was a global breakout series of 2024. The blistering and genre-bending sci-fi comedy romance garnered widespread critical and audience acclaim for its fantastic animation, sharp writing, and endearing characters. The first season’s opening theme song “Otonoke” from the hit duo Creepy Nuts became a social media phenomenon, maintaining record-breaking run at No. 1 for 20 weeks on the Billboard Global Japan Songs list. The series was praised by The New York Times, Washington Post, Teen Vogue, and more, with global audiences eagerly awaiting the show’s return. DAN DA DAN is a television adaptation of author Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga of the same name, which is currently serialized in the wildly popular “Shonen Jump Plus” by SHUEISHA, under the globally beloved Shonen Jump imprint. Yukinobu Tatsu previously worked as an assistant to acclaimed author Tatsuki Fujimoto on his global hit series “Chainsaw Man” and “Fire Punch,” and Yuji Kaku on “Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku.” The original manga series recently crossed 10 million in sales, more than doubling its circulation following the global success of animated series. Worldwide Theatrical Premiere Release In celebration of DAN DA DAN’s return, the global theatrical rollout, released as DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE, will debut outside of Japan, begins on May 30th from Muse in Asia, June 5th from BF Distribution in Latin America, on June 6th from GKIDS in North America and from Sugoi Co. in Australia/New Zealand, and on June 7th from ADN in European theaters. In select territories, DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE will be available on premium D-BOX screens. DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE, kicks off the thrillingly eerie EVIL EYE arc, which began in the last episode of the first season. The DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE theatrical event screens last season’s start of the EVIL EYE arc, along with the first three episodes of the new second season, in addition to an exclusive interview with series co-directors Fuga Yamashiro and Abel Gongora. The global theatrical rollout will cover over 50 countries and regions. Further release details will be announced in collaboration with the theatrical premiere partners in each region. Global Streaming Release DAN DA DAN will stream globally July 3rd from ADN, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Muse, Netflix and other platforms. Details on each streaming platform, as well as the latest updates on DAN DA DAN, will be announced via the official English-language social media accounts and platform list: https://dandadan.link/ X: @animeDANDADANen | Instagram: @anime_dandadan_en About DAN DA DAN DAN DA DAN follows Momo, a high school girl from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult geek. In this new arc, Momo and Okarun set out on their latest adventure, traveling to a hot springs town home rented by Jiji, Momo’s childhood friend and former crush, with the goal to solve the mystery surrounding his family. When they arrive, strange locals derail their investigation before it can properly begin, and the group soon learns there’s more lurking under the surface of the town than they could possibly have imagined. Based on the popular manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, DAN DA DAN is an electrifying, action-packed love letter to sci-fi and horror with the heart of a ruthlessly funny teen rom-com. In DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE co-directors Fuga Yamashiro and Abel Gongora bring fans a new story in the latest series from cutting-edge animation studio Science SARU (The Colors Within, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off) with pulse-pounding original music from kensuke ushio (Chainsaw Man).