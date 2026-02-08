Super Bowl LX Recap

Super Bowl LX has begun! It is the New England Patriots vs. the Seattle Seahawks in the 60th Super Bowl as they also celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

After performances from Brandi Carlile (America the Beautiful), Coco Jones (Lift Every Voice and Sing) and Charlie Puth (National Anthem), we get down to business.

Dominic, Sterling and Yesenia are there as honorary captains to represent their charities.

Lynn Swann, Peyton Manning and Joe Montana are also serving as honorary captains.

Coin toss! The coin will go into the Smithsonian following the game. New England wins and start the game.

These commercials are boring so far.

Malcolm Butler rings the bell and the game is on!

Huddle time for the Seahawks!

Seahawks get a field goal after an attempted third on 8.

The Seahawks coach looks like he is carrying a study sheet for the Regents exams #iykyk

Second down for the Patriots….and for some reason everyone looks pissed off and like they are trying to audition for a Jerry Springer episode.

Third down for the Patriots!

Ohhh, Seahawk dude go boom!

There is a tackle, followed by a sack!

Awwww, missed opportunity for a touchdown for the Seahawks.

Is anyone else zoning out through these commercials? They are so not holding my interest.

This is getting wild now…..all this craziness and everyone looks pissed off.

Okay, this Lay’s commercial is really sweet.

Minions and Monsters movie! That looks so cute.

TV went out and I missed a bunch….or maybe not? I don’t know, this game sucks so far.

Another field goal for the Seahawks.

Looks like everyone is pissed off again.

That neighbor commercial where the girl saved the dog just made me sob.

Another Mario movie….my niece and nephew (when he is older) are going to love this!

Another Seahawk dude fell on his ass…..literally.

They just look like they are playing keep away with the football….

Third down for the Seahawks.

Andy Cohen being in a Super Bowl commercial for Nerds gummy candy was not in my bingo card.

Third down for the Patriots!

That antisemitism commercial was so powerful.

Two-minute warning for halftime!

The family Universal commercial is so adorable.

This nineties sitcom Dunkin commercial was awesome.

The Seahawks are out of time outs.

The game has technical issues during the end of the first half….considering not much happened, it isn’t really that big of a loss.

Another field goal for the Seahawks.

The Patriots coach has a plan for the offense and defense for the second half since they are struggling.

The Seahawks coach plans to keep on going and rolling.

Every time a local commercial plays during the Super Bowl, I think of the Smart Guy episode when TJ snuck his dad’s commercial into the local TV station.

I am kind of loving this halftime show. I am not at all familiar with Bad Bunny, save for the songs that play at the gym, but I do love Latin music, so I am really enjoying this. As an aside, those outfits the dancers are wearing are super cute.

I had no idea Lady Gaga was joining him! This is the collaboration I never knew I needed.

Ricky Martin too! He looks finneeeeee.

They have flags from so many countries; this is beautiful and uniting. It’s almost like the Olympic opening ceremony.

Snoop Dogg has a commercial to promote the Olympics.

Another third down for the Patriots.

Did that one dude bring notes to the Seahawks? Do you want a touchdown? Check yes or no? This is LAME!

I feel like right now they are all like screw it and not even caring about the game. No touchdowns and while the Seahawks’ offense is good, this game is nothing to write home about.

I guess we are just doing field goals tonight?

12-0 score so far.

Fun with flags!

Ten-yard penalty…..that one dude on the Patriots looks PISSED!

That Budweiser commercial with the horse saving and raising the bird, who became an eagle was so beautiful and probably my favorite of the night.

That somersault was probably the best thing the Patriots have done all night.

Fun with flags again!

Seahawks get a penalty.

Losing the football and recovering leads to the Seahawks doing a Harlem Shake type dance.

F*cking finally! A touchdown for the Seahawks! In the fourth quarter…..when everyone watching is more or less tuning out.

What in the Final Destination is this commercial? For Alexa? If they wanted this theme, then Devon Sawa should have done the damn commercial.

19-0 score…..do the Patriots even realize they are in the Super Bowl?

Finally the Patriots get a touchdown and realize this is the Super Bowl and not a bunch of kids playing football in the school yard.

19-7!

The fact that the one Patriot dude helped the other one up and then bopped him in the head was so cute.

I completely zoned out during the first half of this quarter……and more or less missed…..nothing?

Seahawks get another touchdown!

29-7!

Are they auditioning for Jerry Springer again? Sheesh!

There is a collision between a Seahawk and a Patriot…..and then a touchdown for the Patriots.

The coaches and refs always look like they are going to take five points away from Gryffindor, just saying.

Another time out. I think there are more time outs here than in a preschool.

Third down Seahawks!

Fun with flags again!

No one seems to be doing much….they just seem to be playing anything but the game.

Did they just lose the ball?

Another flag! Sheldon Cooper would be proud!

Illegal use of hands!

Seattle wins!!! Gatorade throwing and hugs all around.