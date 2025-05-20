Fox Announces 2023 Midseason Premiere Schedule

FOX is announcing premiere dates for Fantasy Island (Jan. 2), Celebrity Name That Tune (Jan. 11), 9-1-1: Lone Star (Jan. 17), Next Level Chef (Feb. 12) and Animal Control (Feb. 16), joining Fall series making their Winter premieres, The Resident (Jan. 3), Hell’s Kitchen (Jan. 5), Welcome to Flatch (Jan. 5) and Call Me Kat (Jan. 5). As previously announced, all-new unscripted series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will debut with a special two-hour event (Jan. 4), Alert will debut Sunday, Jan. 8 after NFL on FOX, and all-new crime thriller Accused will premiere Sunday, Jan. 22.

This winter, FOX beats the cold with a vacation to Fantasy Island, which returns for its second season on Monday, Jan. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). A modern drama series, Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. The series stars Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez and is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. Liz Craft and Sarah Fain serve as executive producers and showrunners. Anne Clements also serves as an executive producer. Guest stars in Season Two include Teri Hatcher and James Denton in a Desperate Housewives reunion, which also features Andy Richter (Conan); Rachael Harris (Lucifer) and Cheryl Hines (I Can See Your Voice); Frankie J. Alvarez (Looking), Jai Rodriguez (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Uncoupled) and Izzy Diaz (Broke); singer/actress Marie Osmond, Kyla Pratt (Call Me Kat), Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf) and Jason Priestley (BH90210); and Alexa Mansour (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), who will recur beginning in episode two as “Helene,” a young woman who visits the Island in the wake of her mother’s passing in search of her biological father.

From executive producers Jamie Foxx and John Eisendrath (The Blacklist), all-new missing persons drama Alert debuts Sunday, Jan. 8 after NFL on FOX (8:00-9:00 PM ET/5:00-6:00 PM PT live to all time zones), followed by its time period premiere Monday, Jan. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Written by Eisendrath and starring Scott Caan (Hawaii 5-0) and Dania Ramirez (Devious Maids), Alert is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez) series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son. Alert is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. John Eisendrath serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane and Michael Offer are also executive producers. The series stars Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Adeola Role (The Blacklist), Ryan Broussard (Only Murders in the Building) and Graham Verchere (Stargirl).

As previously announced, FOX’s ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will make its series premiere, a two-hour special event, Wednesday, Jan. 4 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). The all-new series features household names who endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam. The 16 celebrity recruits are Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Anthony Scaramucci and Jamie Lynn Spears. The series is produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Alicia Kerr and Becky Clarke serve as executive producers.

Beloved one-hour musical game show Celebrity Name That Tune returns for Season Three on Wednesday, Jan. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the time period premiere of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Celebrity Name That Tune tests contestants’ music knowledge, as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Season Three will feature competitions with Olympians, former WNBA, NBA and NFL athletes, WWE wrestlers, Emmy-nominated actors, Grammy nominated musicians, Broadway performers, former American Idol, and Glee stars as well as former Housewives, talk show hosts, comedians and more. The series is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O’Riordan serves as executive producer and Shane Byrne serves as the series’ showrunner. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein also are executive producers.

Hit drama series 9-1-1: Lone Star, starring Rob Lowe and Gina Torres, is back for all-new rescues beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). 9-1-1: Lone Star is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Angela Bassett, Rob Lowe, Kelly Souders & Brian Peterson and Bob Goodman also are executive producers. In addition to Lowe and Torres, the series also stars Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karem, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael L. Silva, Julian Works and Brianna Baker.

As previously announced, the all-new crime thriller Accused, from Emmy Award-winning producer Howard Gordon, the co-creator of landmark television, such as Homeland, and the showrunner of 24, makes its debut Sunday, Jan. 22, followed by its time period premiere Tuesday, Jan. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Co-produced by FOX Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, Accused is a collection of 15 intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment. Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast. Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, each episode opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life – and the lives of others – forever. Developed by Howard Gordon (Homeland, 24) and executive-produced by Gordon, Alex Gansa (Homeland, 24) and David Shore (House, The Good Doctor), Accused once again fearlessly takes on the hottest topics of our time. The show features cinematic auspices and production values anchored by Oscar and Emmy-winning talent, including Michael Chiklis, Abigail Breslin, Whitney Cummings, Margo Martindale, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce, Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport, Molly Parker and directors Billy Porter, Marlee Matlin, Tazbah Chavez and Michael Chiklis.

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef returns for Season Two on Sunday, Feb. 12, following Super Bowl LVII. The series will have its time period premiere Thursday, Feb. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

Produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment, Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst! Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of the talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.

The all-new single-camera workplace comedy, Animal Control, starring Emmy Award nominee Joel McHale (Community), will premiere Thursday, Feb. 16 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT), following the time period premiere of Next Level Chef. FOX Entertainment’s first wholly owned live-action comedy, the single-camera series will follow a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. McHale stars as Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much. Frank is assigned a new partner, Fred “Shred” Taylor (newcomer Michael Rowland), an optimistic rookie Animal Control officer. They both report into their sweet-natured and endearingly awkward boss Emily Price (Vella Lovell, Mr. Mayor). Amit Patel (Ravi Patel, Master of None) and Victoria Sands (Grace Palmer, Shortland Street) are also partners in the Animal Control office – though they could not be more opposite. Rounding out the precinct is veterinarian Dr. Summers (Alvina August, The Boys), receptionist Dolores Stubb (Kelli Ogmundson, Cavendish) and Templeton Dudge (Gerry Dee, Mr. D), an Animal Control officer from a neighboring precinct with a real chip on his shoulder. Animal Control is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys) and McHale.

Watch the latest seasons of The Resident, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fantasy Island, Name That Tune, Hell’s Kitchen, Welcome to Flatch and Call Me Kat with On Demand, FOX NOW and Hulu. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.

