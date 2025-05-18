Spark Sneak Peek

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, proudly announces the acquisition of VOD rights to the LGBTQ+ sci-fi romance SPARK, which will be available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting June 10, 2025.

SPARK follows Aaron, a hopeless romantic who finds himself stuck in a time loop, reliving the same day after an intense sexual encounter with the mysterious and handsome Trevor. His excitement at the opportunity for a do-over soon becomes unsettling as Aaron suspects Trevor may be the cause of his time loop. Aaron’s relentless pursuit of love forces him to confront his own insecurities and the blurred boundaries between infatuation and self-destruction. It’s GROUNDHOG DAY meets VERTIGO meets ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND in this cyclical tale of cosmic chaos. Nicholas Giuricich’s feature debut is a wildly creative story of romance, deception, and the desire for connection mixed with the heady allure of toxic relationships. Can Aaron break out of this cycle, or is he destined to live out his life stuck in the same patterns?

Written and directed by Nicholas Giuricich, SPARK was produced by Lesley Lopez of ReKon Productions and Nicholas Giuricich and Jackson Giuricich of Berlin 7. The cast of SPARK is anchored by vibrant lead performances from acclaimed non-binary actors Theo Germaine (‘Aaron’), Vico Ortiz (‘Dani’), and LBGTQ+ Olympic athlete/actor Danell Leyva (‘Trevor’).



“Bringing SPARK to life was a thrilling experience for us,” said director Nicholas Giuricich. “To tell a universal story about love, desire, and fantasy through queer characters felt like a rare privilege. We’re eager to see how audiences react to our twisted sci-fi romance.”

