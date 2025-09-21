Dancing With The Stars 28 Preview Week 3

The 10 Celebrity and Pro-Dancer Couples Compete Another Week on ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for the Coveted Mirrorball Trophy, Monday, Oct. 7

Past ‘Dancing’ Celebrity Contestant Leah Remini Is a First-Time Guest Judge;

Third Elimination for the 2019 Season

“Top 10” – It’s another week of competition as 10 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete on the fourth week of the 2019 season of “Dancing with the Stars,” live, MONDAY, OCT. 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L)

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Vying for America’s vote, each couple will dance to a variety of hit and well-known songs including Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary,” Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You,” Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose,” Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight,” and Queen’s “Somebody to Love,” among others.

The show will open with the couples entering the ballroom to “Hey Look Ma, I Made It,” by Panic! At the Disco. In addition, as part of ABC’s “Cast from the Past” week, where iconic TV show and film talent reunite in episodes on the network’s comedies and dramas, “Dancing” season 17 alumni Leah Remini will be a guest judge for the very first time.

Each Monday night, the live vote (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will be combined with the judges’ scores and tabulated in real-time, with the bottom two revealed during the broadcast. And for the first time in “Dancing” history, voting has been changed this season where the judges will decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and which celebrity’s journey comes to an end.

The live votes will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EDT/CDT time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window).

The couples are (with their dance choice) the following:

Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko (Foxtrot)

“The Bachelorette” Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten (Paso)

Model and photographer Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy (Cha Cha)

Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber (Jive)

“The Office” actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov (Argentine Tango)

TV host and “Queer Eye” star Karamo and Jenna Johnson (Tango)

Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson (Cha Cha)

Two-time NBA Champion Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd (Viennese Waltz)

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold (Paso)

TV and film actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater (Quickstep)

For the first time ever, “Dancing with the Stars” now has an official podcast! Every week, “Dancing with the Stars” fans can listen in and get a behind-the-ballroom perspective for all the latest backstage action, reactions and exclusive interviews with their favorite couples and cast members. These special access episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays on Apple, Spotify, Acast and other podcast platforms. “The Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast” is produced by BBC Studios. David King is the producer, and Fabrizia Mauro and Lisa Ledterman are the managing producers.

Hosted by two-time Emmy® Award-winning host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including head judge, Len Goodman, and dancers/choreographers Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

“Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares is executive producer.