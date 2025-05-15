Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2022 Nominees Announced

“This year’s nominees prove that documentaries of all lengths and formats are advancing nonfiction media like never before,” said Christopher Campbell, Co-President of the Critics Choice Association Documentary Branch. “And we are excited to celebrate the tremendous talents who contributed to all of these brilliant films and series.” Carla Renata, Co-President of the Critics Choice Association Documentary Branchadded, “We are also thrilled to witness an exemplary number of women filmmakers and female-focused subjects being represented, further solidifying the Critics Choice Documentary Awards’ commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion within the documentary landscape.” Last year at the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) received the award for every category in which it was nominated, including the evening’s most prestigious award for Best Documentary Feature, as well as Best Director (TIE), Best First Documentary Feature, Best Editing, Best Archival Documentary, and Best Music Documentary. Subsequently, the film took home the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film. The nominees for the Seventh Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards Presented by National Geographic Documentary Films are: BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE Aftershock (Hulu) The Automat (A Slice of Pie Productions) Descendant (Netflix) Fire of Love (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon) Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down (Briarcliff Entertainment) Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios) The Janes (HBO) Moonage Daydream (HBO/Neon) Navalny (HBO/CNN/Warner Bros. Pictures) Sidney (Apple TV+) BEST DIRECTOR Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio – George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO) Margaret Brown – Descendant (Netflix) Sara Dosa – Fire of Love (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon) Reginald Hudlin – Sidney (Apple TV+) Brett Morgen – Moonage Daydream (HBO/Neon) Laura Poitras – All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (HBO/Neon) Daniel Roher – Navalny (HBO/CNN/Warner Bros. Pictures) Ryan White – Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios) BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE Andrea Arnold – Cow (IFC Films) Lisa Hurwitz – The Automat (A Slice of Pie Productions) Jono McLeod – My Old School (Magnolia Pictures) Amy Poehler – Lucy and Desi (Amazon Studios) Alex Pritz – The Territory (National Geographic Documentary Films) David Siev – Bad Axe (IFC Films) Bianca Stigter – Three Minutes: A Lengthening (Neon) BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Benjamin Bernhard, Riju Das – All That Breathes (HBO) Magda Kowalczyk – Cow (IFC Films) Lucas Tucknott – McEnroe (Showtime) Gabriela Osio Vanden, Jack Weisman, Sam Holling – Nuisance Bear (The New Yorker) The Cinematography Team – Our Great National Parks (Netflix) Alex Pritz, Tangãi Uru-eu-wau-wau – The Territory (National Geographic Documentary Films) BEST EDITING Jabez Olssen – The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+) Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput – Fire of Love (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon) Joe Beshenkovsky – George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO) Helen Kearns, Rejh Cabrera – Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios) Brett Morgen – Moonage Daydream (HBO/Neon) Langdon Page, Maya Daisy Hawke – Navalny (HBO/CNN/Warner Bros. Pictures) Katharina Wartena – Three Minutes: A Lengthening (Neon) BEST SCORE Hummie Mann – The Automat (A Slice of Pie Productions) Nicolas Godin – Fire of Love (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon) Blake Neely – Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios) Max Avery Lichtenstein – The Janes (HBO) David Schwartz – Lucy and Desi (Amazon Studios) Marius de Vries, Matt Robertson – Navalny (HBO/CNN/Warner Bros. Pictures) BEST NARRATION Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story (Fin and Fur Films) Written by Ben Masters Performed by Matthew McConaughey Fire of Love (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon) Written by Shane Boris, Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput, Sara Dosa Performed by Miranda July Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios) Written by Helen Kearns, Ryan White Performed by Angela Bassett Our Great National Parks (Netflix) Performed by Barack Obama Riotsville, U.S.A. (Magnolia Pictures) Written by Tobi Haslett Performed by Charlene Modeste Three Minutes: A Lengthening (Neon) Written by Bianca Stigter Performed by Helena Bonham Carter BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+) Fire of Love (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon) Moonage Daydream (HBO/Neon) Nothing Compares (Showtime) Riotsville, U.S.A. (Magnolia Pictures) Three Minutes: A Lengthening (Neon) BEST HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY The Automat (A Slice of Pie Productions) Descendant (Netflix) The Janes (HBO) Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power (Peacock) Still Working 9 to 5 (Mighty Fine Entertainment) Three Minutes: A Lengthening (Neon) The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS) BEST BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO) The Last Movie Stars (HBO Max) Lucy and Desi (Amazon Studios) The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks (Peacock) Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams (Sony Pictures Classics) Sidney (Apple TV+) Sr. (Netflix) BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+) Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song (Sony Pictures Classics) If These Walls Could Sing (Disney Original Documentary) Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues (Apple TV+) Moonage Daydream (HBO/Neon) Nothing Compares (Showtime) The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile (Sony Pictures Classics) BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY Aftershock (Hulu) All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (HBO/Neon) Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down (Briarcliff Entertainment) The Janes (HBO) Navalny (HBO/CNN/Warner Bros. Pictures) Retrograde (National Geographic Documentary Films) Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom (Netflix) BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY All That Breathes (HBO) Cow (IFC Films) Fire of Love (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon) Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios) Nuisance Bear (The New Yorker) Return to Space (Netflix) The Territory (National Geographic Documentary Films) BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY Citizen Ashe (Magnolia/HBO) Hockeyland (Greenwich Entertainment) Kaepernick & America (Dark Star Pictures) McEnroe (Showtime) The Redeem Team (Netflix) Welcome to Wrexham (FX/Hulu) BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY 38 at the Garden (HBO) Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices From a Plantation Prison (MTV Documentary Films) The Flagmakers (National Geographic Documentary Films) Four Seasons Total Documentary (MSNBC) My Disability Roadmap (The New York Times Op Docs) Nuisance Bear (The New Yorker) Stranger at the Gate (The New Yorker) BEST LIMITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+) Hostages (HBO) The Last Movie Stars (HBO Max) The Lincoln Project (Showtime) Our Great National Parks (Netflix) The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS) We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime) BEST ONGOING DOCUMENTARY SERIES 30 for 30 (ESPN) American Masters (PBS) Cheer (Netflix) The Circus (Showtime) Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix) Welcome to Wrexham (FX/Hulu) About the Critics Choice Awards The Critics Choice Documentary Awards are an offshoot of the Critics Choice Awards, which are bestowed annually by the CCA to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. 