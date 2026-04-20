Critics Choice Awards 2027 Date Announced

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that the 32nd annual Critics Choice Awards will take place onSunday, January 3, 2027 at The Barker Hangar. Returning to E! for the third year in a row, the telecast will also air live on both coasts across USA Network, from 7:00-10:00 p.m. ET / 4:00-7:00 p.m. PT. Notably, the Critics Choice Association and E! have signed a two-year renewal deal for the show, continuing through 2028. The star-studded show will continue its combined film and television awards format, honoring the best in cinematic, televised, and streaming achievement.

“We are thrilled that the Critics Choice Awards will once again be kicking off awards season right at the start of the New Year,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “Following our last show that saw ratings double, we are excited to keep that momentum going by partnering with the incredible E! and USA Network team through 2028. For decades, CCA has been a driving force in the awards season conversation, with a voting body made up of leading journalists and critics. Together with Versant, we will continue our shared mission to highlight the outstanding work done by the creative community and deliver an unforgettable show to viewers.”

“What a way to start a new year! Our relationship with the Critics Choice Awards continues as we usher in awards season on E! and USA Network,” said Val Boreland, President of Entertainment, Versant. “We’re proud to bring this iconic event to viewers and celebrate the year’s standout moments in entertainment.”

Nominations for the annual event will be announced onFriday, December 4, 2026.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. The 32ndannual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The Critics Choice Awards are represented by Dan Black at Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

Follow the 32nd annual Critics Choice Awards on Instagram and X @CriticsChoice, on TikTok @OfficialCriticsChoice, and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards. Join the conversation using #CriticsChoiceAwards.