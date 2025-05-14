ABC Announces CMA Airdate

The Country Music Association and ABC announced that “The 59th Annual CMA Awards” will return to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 19, airing live on ABC at 8/7c. Country Music’s Biggest Night™ will once again shine a spotlight on the genre’s most exceptional talent, honoring outstanding achievements, and celebrating excellence across the industry. Details on the show’s host and ticket sales will be shared in the coming weeks. The ceremony will also be available to stream next day on Hulu.

As previously announced, the eligibility period for the 2025 CMA Awards is July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. Prospective members must apply by Sunday, June 1, to qualify for full voting eligibility this year. The nomination ballot will open for voting Monday, July 7.

“The 59th Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer; Alan Carter is the director, and Jon Macks is the head writer.

About the CMA Awards

Since 1967, the CMA Awards have honored the outstanding achievements of Country Music’s most influential artists and creatives. What began as a small banquet has evolved into one of music’s most anticipated nights—uniting the Country Music community for a powerful, peer-voted celebration of the genre’s brightest stars, biggest moments, and most meaningful contributions. As the longest-running annual music awards program on network television, the CMA Awards shine an international spotlight on the creative excellence and cultural impact of Country Music. Produced by the Country Music Association and airing on ABC since 2006, the show serves as a cornerstone of CMA’s year-round mission to support and elevate the format.