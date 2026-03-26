Cougar Announces Cast
Originally posted on October 2, 2024 @ 11:31 am
Cougar Announces Cast
The “COUGAR” TV Pilot, directed by Michael P. Blevins and being made with Honeycomb Films, Ave Management Inc, and 5150 Action Productions, welcomes Lochlyn Munro, James Russo, Bianca Wallace, and Will Roberts to its all-star cast.
Starring Ben Gavin (“Super 8”) as the titular character, alongside Todd Jenkins (“Bass Reeves”), and Elijah Mahar (“Elkhorn”), the show follows the story of a Montana cowboy who gets wrapped up in love, farm antics, and murder. Lochlyn Munro (“Riverdale”) will be joining as the best friend and ranch manager,Bianca Wallace as the love interest, and James Russo as the ranch owner. Filming is set for late July 2024.
The pilot is being Executive Produced by Bruce Soscia (“Dog Gone”) and Ave Management Inc. with plans for it to hit the market in November. 5150 Action Productions is set to assist in co-production for the pilot, with their own Vinny O’Brien (“Silent Night”) leading fight choreography and stunts. Writer Michael P. Blevins (“The Devil Comes to Kansas City”) is set to direct.
“We’re ramping up for one unforgettable story,” said Executive Producer Bruce Soscia. “Our cast and crew are giving this production 110%, and we can’t wait to introduce this crazy batch of characters to viewers this November!”
Associate Producer and President of TransMedia Group, Adrienne Madden Mazzone, stated, “This series will be perfect for those who enjoy comedy, drama, and a touch of romance! We’re excited to share these vibrant characters with the world- keep your eyes peeled for news of the official release date.”
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