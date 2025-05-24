Circus Mind Debuts New Single

New York, New York – COMING SOON – NYC funk-rock band Circus Mind is gearing up to release their powerful new single, “The Battle of Brooklyn,” a track that draws a bold and compelling line between America’s first Revolutionary War battle and the modern-day struggles of gentrification in the heart of New York.

The song was born from a moment of inspiration. Frontman Mark Rechler was listening to an NPR podcast when he heard mention of the historic 1776 Battle of Brooklyn. Having recently relocated to Greenpoint, the story hit home…literally.

“It struck me that the very ground I was walking on held so much history,” he said. “I started digging into it and suddenly the lyrics just poured out. The song started to write itself—and that’s always the best kind of creative rush.”

Lyrically vivid and musically gritty, “The Battle of Brooklyn” opens with vivid imagery of colonial warfare—reinforcements, flanks, bone boxes, and prison ships—before taking a poignant and timely turn. Here, the narrative pivots from muskets and bayonets to bulldozers and broker fees, turning its lens on the ongoing battle of gentrification.

Musically, the track is quintessential Circus Mind—groovy, driving, and sonically rich with the band’s signature blend of funk, rock, and soul. The release continues their tradition of pairing infectious grooves with thought-provoking lyrics.

“The Battle of Brooklyn” is a timely anthem that merges the past and present of a borough constantly evolving—and a community constantly adapting. For Circus Mind, it’s more than a song, it’s a statement.

The single will be available on all major streaming platforms. For updates and exclusive previews, follow Circus Mind!